Ampere Primus v/s Ola S1: Which one is better?

Written by Pradnesh Naik Feb 20, 2023, 09:32 am 3 min read

Ampere Electric, a part of Greaves Electric Mobility, has taken the wraps off its high-speed electric scooter, the Primus in India at a price tag of Rs. 1.09 lakh (ex-showroom). The all-new vehicle intends to de-throne the reigning champion in the premium scooter segment, the Ola S1. Does the newcomer pack enough punch to take down the established player for the top spot?

Why does this story matter?

In recent years, the electric scooter market in India has been saturated with a lot of offerings with average performance.

Homegrown EV maker Ampere is planning to rise above the rest, by offering high-speed e-scooters at a relatively affordable price point for the masses.

However, it has a steep challenge to conquer in form of the segment leader, the Ola S1.

Ola S1 is more pleasing to the eye

Ampere Primus flaunts an indicator-mounted front apron, an angular LED headlight, a wide handlebar, a flat footboard, a single-piece grab rail, a tapered tail section, and a sleek LED taillamp. Ola S1 sports a smiley-shaped dual-pod LED headlight, angular mirrors, a flat footboard, a single-piece seat, split-type grab rails, wide body panels, and an LED taillight. Both scooters ride on designer alloy wheels.

Ola S1 delivers more power and range

Ampere Primus is backed by an IP67-rated 4kW PMS electric motor that is linked to a 3kWh Lithium Ferro Phosphate battery pack. Ola S1 draws power from an 8.5kW electric motor that is paired with a 3kWh battery pack. While the former can do up to 100km on a single charge, the latter promises to deliver a range of up to 141km.

Both electric scooters are equipped with Combined Braking System (CBS)

In terms of rider safety, the Ampere Primus gets drum brakes on both ends, while the Ola S1 has disc brakes on the front and rear wheels. Both scooters are equipped with Combined Braking System (CBS). The former has telescopic front forks, while the latter gets a single-sided fork on the front. Both EVs flaunt a mono-shock unit at the rear end.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the Ampere Primus can be yours at Rs. 1.09 lakh, while the Ola S1 will set you back by Rs. 1 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Ola S1 makes more sense, as it has a futuristic look, a powerful electric motor, a longer range, and disc brakes with CBS for better braking performance, at a slightly lower price point.