Top features of the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Lightning

Written by Pradnesh Naik Feb 20, 2023, 05:25 am 3 min read

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Lightning rides on wire-spoked wheels

Legendary bikemaker Royal Enfield has introduced a special edition model for its Interceptor 650 for the global markets. It is called the "Lightning." It is essentially a fully-kitted version of the middleweight retro-inspired model with equipment such as a ribbed-pattern touring seat, an aluminum sump guard, touring mirrors, and more from the company's accessory catalog. Here's a look at the top features.

Why does this story matter?

Inspired by the 1960s era of British motorcycling, Royal Enfield's Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 received a warm reception from critics and customers alike when they arrived in 2018.

However, with the competition moving ahead with modern features, the Chennai-based brand is now introducing special edition Lightning and Thunder models for the motorcycles respectively.

This move is done to increase the bikes' popularity.

The bike features a retro-inspired design

The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Lightning retains the design of the standard model. It flaunts a teardrop-shaped fuel tank with hand-painted pinstripes, fork gaiters, a wide handlebar with circular mirrors, a round, chrome-surrounded halogen headlight, a flat-type seat, dual upswept exhausts, a tubular grab rail, and a squarish halogen taillamp. The motorcycle packs a semi-digital twin-pod instrument console and rides on wire-spoked wheels.

It is equipped with disc brakes and dual-channel ABS

For the safety of the rider, the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Lightning comes equipped with disc brakes on the front as well as rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better braking performance. The suspension duties on the retro-inspired motorcycle are taken care of by large 41mm telescopic forks at the front side and dual shock absorber units at the rear end.

An expansive list of accessories to choose from

Unlike many other bikemakers, Royal Enfield provides an expansive catalog of accessories for every model in its lineup. The special Interceptor 650 Lightning variant is kitted with a variety of add-ons such as an aluminum sump guard, small engine guards, touring mirrors, a touring seat with a ribbed pattern, a fly screen, a CNC oil filler cap, and removable soft panniers from the factory.

Capable 648cc, parallel-twin engine

Powering the special edition Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Lightning is the brand's all-new 648cc, twin-cylinder engine with a 270-degree crank. The air-and-oil-cooled, SOHC, 8-valve, parallel-twin unit churns out a maximum power of 47hp at 7,150rpm and a peak torque of 52Nm at 5,250rpm. The transmission duties on the capable parallel-twin motor are taken care of by a 6-speed manual gearbox with a slipper clutch.