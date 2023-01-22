Auto

Order books for Citroen eC3 open in India; launch soon

French carmaker Citroen unveiled its first-ever electric offering, the eC3 in India last week. Now, the brand has opened the order books for the EV against a token amount of Rs. 25,000. The electric hatchback retains the exterior and interior design of its petrol-powered sibling, barring a few cosmetic tweaks. The car promises to deliver a range of up to 320km.

Why does this story matter?

Within a span of six months from its launch in India, Citroen has introduced an all-electric version of the petrol-powered C3.

Based on the same CMP modular platform, the all-electric hatchback promises to deliver a ride and handling experience similar to its ICE sibling, without any harmful emissions.

The EV is expected to arrive with a relatively affordable price tag.

The EV flaunts bumper-mounted headlights and 15-inch alloy wheels

The Citroen eC3 retains the overall quirky design of the petrol-powered C3 and flaunts a sculpted bonnet, bumper-mounted headlights with split-type DRLs, a sleek grille with prominent Citroen badging, a wide air dam, and a raked windscreen. The hatchback is flanked on the sides by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 15-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and a roof-mounted spoiler grace the rear end.

It promises a range of up to 320km

The all-new Citroen eC3 draws power from an electric motor that is paired with a 29.2kWh battery pack. The setup churns out 57hp of power and 143Nm of peak torque. The EV promises a range of up to 320km on a single charge.

The car features a two-tone dashboard and 6 airbags

On the inside, the Citroen eC3 gets a spacious five-seater cabin and features a two-tone dashboard, premium fabric upholstery, manual AC with quirky-looking air vents, keyless entry, a start/stop button, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a digital instrument cluster and a 10.0-inch infotainment panel with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags, ABS, and EBD.

Citroen eC3: Pricing

The pricing and availability details of the all-new Citroen eC3 will be disclosed by the automaker at its launch event, sometime in the coming weeks. We expect the EV to be priced at around Rs. 9 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.