Auto

Volvo EX90 v/s Mercedes-Benz EQE: Which one is better choice?

Volvo EX90 v/s Mercedes-Benz EQE: Which one is better choice?

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 12, 2022, 09:50 pm 3 min read

Both EVs flaunt an all-LED lighting setup

Volvo has taken the wraps off its flagship electric SUV, the EX90, for the global markets. The EV uses state-of-the-art sensors like cameras, radars, and LiDAR for ADAS functions. It competes in the full-size electric SUV segment and goes up against the recently launched Mercedes-Benz EQE. Both cars offer tech-forward cabins and futuristic design language. However, which one is the better choice?

Context Why does this story matter?

With sustainable mobility becoming a priority in recent years, almost every automaker has been developing new battery electric vehicles (BEVs).

The Mercedes-Benz EQ range has been a front-runner in the luxury electric SUV segment with various offerings such as the EQB, EQC, EQS, and the recently launched EQE EV.

However, Volvo now intends to challenge the German marque with its all-new EX90 full-size SUV.

Exteriors Volvo EX90 is more pleasing to the eye

The Volvo EX90 flaunts a clamshell bonnet, a closed-off grille, Matrix LED headlamps with "Thor's Hammer" DRLs, a roof-mounted LiDAR sensor array, flush-fitted door handles, split-type LED taillights, and designer alloy wheels. The Mercedes-Benz EQE has a sculpted hood, a gloss black grille, swept-back LED headlamps, an air splitter, a sloping roofline, flush-fitted door handles, 21-inch wheels, and connected LED taillights.

Performance Volvo EX90 gets a bigger battery pack

The Volvo EX90 draws power from dual PMS electric motors (496hp) paired with a large 111kWh battery pack. The EV promises a range of up to 483km on a single charge. The Mercedes-Benz EQE is available with either a single motor (288hp) or a dual motor setup (536hp) linked to a 90.6kWh battery pack. It has a claimed range of up to 550km.

Interiors Both EVs are equipped with multiple airbags, ADAS functions

Volvo EX90 features a dual-tone dashboard, Nordico upholstery made using recycled and bio-based materials, multi-zone climate control, a 14.5-inch vertically-oriented infotainment panel, multiple airbags, and AI-based ADAS functions. Mercedes-Benz EQE gets a minimalist dashboard, leather upholstery, ambient lighting, a wireless charger, ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, an optional 56.0-inch MBUX Hyperscreen, multiple airbags, and a host of ADAS functions.

Our verdict Which one should you choose?

The pricing and availability details for both the Volvo EX90 and Mercedes-Benz EQE are yet to be disclosed. Both EVs are expected to carry a price tag of around $80,000 (approximately Rs. 64.43 lakh) in the US market. The EQE offers a more luxurious cabin with an MBUX Hyperscreen. However, our vote goes in favor of EX90 for its overall better AI-based safety features.