Volvo EX90 v/s Mercedes-Benz EQE: Which one is better choice?
Volvo has taken the wraps off its flagship electric SUV, the EX90, for the global markets. The EV uses state-of-the-art sensors like cameras, radars, and LiDAR for ADAS functions. It competes in the full-size electric SUV segment and goes up against the recently launched Mercedes-Benz EQE. Both cars offer tech-forward cabins and futuristic design language. However, which one is the better choice?
- With sustainable mobility becoming a priority in recent years, almost every automaker has been developing new battery electric vehicles (BEVs).
- The Mercedes-Benz EQ range has been a front-runner in the luxury electric SUV segment with various offerings such as the EQB, EQC, EQS, and the recently launched EQE EV.
- However, Volvo now intends to challenge the German marque with its all-new EX90 full-size SUV.
The Volvo EX90 flaunts a clamshell bonnet, a closed-off grille, Matrix LED headlamps with "Thor's Hammer" DRLs, a roof-mounted LiDAR sensor array, flush-fitted door handles, split-type LED taillights, and designer alloy wheels. The Mercedes-Benz EQE has a sculpted hood, a gloss black grille, swept-back LED headlamps, an air splitter, a sloping roofline, flush-fitted door handles, 21-inch wheels, and connected LED taillights.
The Volvo EX90 draws power from dual PMS electric motors (496hp) paired with a large 111kWh battery pack. The EV promises a range of up to 483km on a single charge. The Mercedes-Benz EQE is available with either a single motor (288hp) or a dual motor setup (536hp) linked to a 90.6kWh battery pack. It has a claimed range of up to 550km.
Volvo EX90 features a dual-tone dashboard, Nordico upholstery made using recycled and bio-based materials, multi-zone climate control, a 14.5-inch vertically-oriented infotainment panel, multiple airbags, and AI-based ADAS functions. Mercedes-Benz EQE gets a minimalist dashboard, leather upholstery, ambient lighting, a wireless charger, ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, an optional 56.0-inch MBUX Hyperscreen, multiple airbags, and a host of ADAS functions.
The pricing and availability details for both the Volvo EX90 and Mercedes-Benz EQE are yet to be disclosed. Both EVs are expected to carry a price tag of around $80,000 (approximately Rs. 64.43 lakh) in the US market. The EQE offers a more luxurious cabin with an MBUX Hyperscreen. However, our vote goes in favor of EX90 for its overall better AI-based safety features.