QJ SRC 500 v/s Benelli Imperiale 400: Which is better?

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 12, 2022, 05:41 pm 2 min read

Both motorcycles flaunt wire-spoked wheels

Chinese automaker QJ Motor has officially entered the Indian market with four sub-500cc motorcycles. The biggest of the lot is the SRC 500. The bike has an old-school vibe with its retro-inspired design and a long-stroke, single-cylinder engine. However, it has a steep challenge to overcome in the form of the Benelli Imperiale 400. So, which one is the better option? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

Benelli is one of the oldest motorcycle brands across the globe. Its offerings are known for their performance-oriented yet value-for-money nature.

The legendary Italian marque is currently owned by QJ Motor from China.

With the latter now making its debut in the Indian market, the competition will likely heat up in various sub-500cc segments, in which the former competes as well.

Design Benelli Imperiale 400 is visually more appealing

The Benelli Imperiale 400 flaunts a teardrop-shaped 12-liter fuel tank, split-type seats with a single-piece grab rail, a circular halogen headlight, a pea-shooter exhaust, and a semi-digital instrument cluster. The QJ SRC 500 sports a 16-liter fuel tank, color-coordinated round headlight housing, a ribbed-pattern seat, tubular grab rails, a pea-shooter exhaust, and a dual-pod instrument cluster. Both motorcycles ride on wire-spoked wheels.

Performance QJ SRC 500 has a more powerful engine

Benelli Imperiale 400 is fueled by a 374cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 20.7hp and a peak torque of 29Nm. QJ Motor's SRC 500 draws power from a 480cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that churns out 25.5hp of maximum power and 36Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties on both motorcycles are handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Safety Both motorcycles are equipped with telescopic front forks

For the safety of the rider, the Benelli Imperiale 400 and QJ SRC 500 are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better braking performance. The suspension duties on both retro-inspired motorcycles are carried out by telescopic forks at the front and dual preload-adjustable shock absorbers at the rear end.

Our verdict Which one should you buy?

In India, the Imperiale 400 ranges between Rs. 2.25 lakh and Rs. 2.3 lakh, depending on the color, while the QJ SRC 500 is expected to cost around Rs. 3 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The SRC 500 gets a powerful engine, but our vote goes in favor of the Imperiale 400 for its better looks, slightly modern instrument cluster, and overall better value-for-money proposition.