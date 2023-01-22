Auto

2023 Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS: List of the top features

2023 Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS gets projector headlamps (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Hyundai has launched the Grand i10 NIOS with MY-2023 upgrades in India at a starting price of Rs. 5.68 lakh (ex-showroom). From six airbags and Electronic Stability Control (ESC) to connected LED taillamps and diamond-cut alloy wheels, the South Korean automaker has loaded the hatchback with lots of features. Let's take a quick look at the top features.

Why does this story matter?

One of the most popular offerings from the stables of Hyundai in India, the Grand i10 NIOS offers quirky exteriors along with a tech-forward cabin in an overall compact package.

The entry-level hatchback made its debut in 2019 to compete against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Swift and Tata Tiago.

However, with the competition moving ahead, the brand has now introduced a facelifted version.

'Sensuous Sportiness' design language

The 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS follows the brand's 'Sensuous Sportiness' design language. It flaunts flowing body lines with angular cuts and creases, sweptback projector headlamps, a large blacked-out honeycomb-mesh grille, bumper-mounted tri-arrow-style LED DRLs, black roof rails, 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, shark-fin antenna, and connected LED taillights. The overall design has been tweaked slightly to make the hatchback more appealing.

Spacious dual-tone cabin

While the 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS is touted as an entry-level model for the brand, the hatchback gets a relatively spacious five-seater cabin in a dual-tone theme. It flaunts a gray-and-black dashboard with a quirky white-colored insert, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and voice recognition, premium leatherette upholstery, ambient lighting, and a wireless phone charger.

An expansive safety kit

With safety becoming a top priority for new-age buyers in India, Hyundai has loaded the 2023 Grand i10 NIOS with an expansive safety kit. The facelifted model is now equipped with six airbags, ABS, EBD, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), hill start assist control, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), ISOFIX child-seat mounts, parking sensors, a rear-view camera, and load-sensitive seat belt pretensioners.

A reliable 1.2-liter, "Kappa" engine

Backing up the capable and feature-loaded 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS is a reliable and efficient 1.2-liter, "Kappa," DOHC, inline-four engine in a bi-fuel guise (petrol and CNG). The mill churns out 82hp/113.8Nm in petrol form and develops 68hp/95.2Nm in CNG avatar. The transmission duties on the entry-level hatchback are taken care of by either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox.