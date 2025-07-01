Today's Google Doodle hides a powerful new AI search tool
What's the story
Google is pushing its new "AI Mode" with a special Doodle today. The artwork, which appears on the Chrome New Tab page across Android, iOS, and desktop platforms, features the new gradient 'G' logo with red, yellow, green, and blue dots. The design is reminiscent of outer space and aims to highlight how users can "search like never before" using this innovative feature.
Animation details
How AI integrates information and summarizes it for users
In the US, the Google homepage for both signed in and logged out users features a bouncy animation. The letters of the wordmark come together to form the 'G' icon, which also appears in the Google app and at the top of Discover feed on mobile devices. This animation symbolizes how AI Mode integrates information and summarizes it for users.
User experience
AI Overview provides a brief explanation of this feature
When users tap on the Doodle, they are taken to an "AI Mode" search results page. An AI Overview provides a brief explanation of this feature, while a gradient appears in the top-left corner. The main Google homepage also features a tagline that reads "Try AI Mode and search like never before." Clicking on this takes users directly to google.com/aimode for more information about this new tool.
Expansion strategy
India is the first international market for AI Mode debut
After its I/O 2025 announcement, AI Mode is now fully available in the US. India is the first international market where Google is testing this feature. Apart from the Doodle, there have been several ads promoting AI Mode on platforms like Reddit. Looking ahead, Google plans to introduce Search Live for direct interaction with AI Mode and a camera mode later on.