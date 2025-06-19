YouTube is giving Shorts creators a powerful AI video generator
What's the story
YouTube CEO Neal Mohan has announced that the platform will be integrating Google's Veo 3 AI video generator into its Shorts feature later this summer.
The announcement comes as YouTube continues to grow in popularity, with Shorts witnessing a staggering 186% increase in viewership over the past year.
The integration of Veo 3 is expected to further enhance the creative possibilities for content creators on the platform.
AI integration
What is Veo 3?
Veo 3, the latest iteration of Google's AI video model, can generate high-quality video and audio from a text prompt.
Each generated clip is about eight seconds long but the results are so realistic that they could easily be mistaken for non-AI content.
The current version of the tool generates landscape videos, which would leave black bars in a Short.
It is expected that Google will create a custom version of the model for YouTube to generate vertical video clips.
Future prospects
YouTube has already given creators some AI tools
YouTube has already given creators some AI tools, like Dream Screen, which creates AI video backgrounds from text prompts. The integration of Veo 3 will be a major upgrade.
At the Cannes festival, Mohan said that the platform would start integrating Google's leading video model later this summer.
He believes these tools will open new creative lanes for everyone to explore on YouTube Shorts.
Pricing model
Cost and accessibility of Veo 3 for YouTube creators
While Mohan didn't say anything about the pricing model, it is likely that using Veo 3 for creating Shorts won't be cheap.
Currently, you need Google's $250 AI Ultra plan to use Veo 3 and even then, you're limited to generating just 125 videos per month.
This could make the integration less accessible for some content creators on YouTube Shorts.