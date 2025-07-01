Indian Railways launches 'RailOne' super app: How it helps passengers

Indian Railways has launched a new super app, called RailOne, to enhance passenger services. The app integrates several features such as booking tickets for reserved and unreserved trains, platform tickets, tracking PNR status, checking train status updates, and finding coach positions. It also provides access to Rail Madad for travel feedback. The main aim of this initiative is to offer a seamless user experience through an intuitive interface.

App features All railway services now under 1 roof The RailOne app brings all railway services under one roof, with several service integrations to offer a complete Indian Railway experience. It is available for download on both Android and iOS platforms. A unique feature of the app is its single-sign-on capability, which removes the need to remember multiple passwords. Users can log in using their existing RailConnect or UTSonMobile credentials after downloading the app.

Benefits App features and user interface The RailOne app also eliminates the need for separate apps for different Indian Railway services, reducing device storage requirements. It comes with an R-Wallet (Railway e-wallet) feature where users can log into their accounts using a simple numeric mPIN or biometric login. New users are welcomed with a simplified registration process that only requires basic information. For inquiries, guest access is available through mobile number/OTP verification.