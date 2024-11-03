Summarize Simplifying... In short The Vande Bharat train, carrying Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad, was attacked, raising concerns about passenger safety and damage to government property.

Azad highlighted that such incidents, which numbered 1503 in 2022, not only cause financial losses to Indian Railways but also tarnish India's image.

Post-incident, Azad was moved to a safer coach, with no other coaches affected.

The incident took place around 7:12am

Vande Bharat with Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar onboard attacked

By Chanshimla Varah 03:02 pm Nov 03, 2024

What's the story A Vande Bharat Express train was pelted with stones on Sunday morning, shattering a window pane. The incident took place around 7:12am near Kamalpur station in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district. Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad, who was on the train traveling from Delhi to Kanpur, narrated the incident on X. "As soon as the train crossed Kamalpur station, some antisocial elements threw stones from outside," he said.

Safety concerns

Azad expresses concern over passenger safety, property damage

Azad said he was shocked and and stunned by this incident. "This incident not only caused damage to government property, but also raised questions on the safety of passengers. Such incidents are reprehensible and cannot be accepted at any cost. Concerned for passenger safety and government property after the attack," he wrote.

National asset

Azad underscores collective responsibility to protect railways

The Bhim Army chief also pointed out that similar incidents numbered 1503 in 2022, causing huge financial losses to Indian Railways. "This figure forces one to think why such incidents are happening again and again," he said. Azad stressed that these acts create insecurity and damage India's image. After the incident, Azad was shifted to coach C-14 for safety. He told India Today that no other coaches were affected.

Twitter Post

