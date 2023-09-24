PM Modi inaugurates 9 Vande Bharat trains across 11 states

Written by Snehadri Sarkar September 24, 2023 | 01:38 pm 1 min read

9 new Vande Bharat trains flagged off by PM Modi today: Details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday flagged off nine Vande Bharat Express trains via video conferencing, taking the total number of semi-high-speed trains in the country to 34. With the aim to improve connectivity across 11 states, these new Vande Bharat trains will run across Gujarat, Rajasthan, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Odisha.

Modi vows to develop more railway stations

During the inauguration ceremony, PM Modi stated, "We all know that there are several railway stations that have not been developed for the past several years." "Works to develop these stations are underway. All the stations which will be developed in the Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal will be called Amrit Bharat Stations," ANI quoted him as saying.

