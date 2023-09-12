'Permanent asset' created, says government after allegations of G20 overspending

Written by Prateek Talukdar September 12, 2023 | 10:25 am 2 min read

The government has refuted TMC MP Saket Gokhale's allegations of spending 300% more than the budget on the G20 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has refuted Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saket Gokhale's allegations of spending 300% more than the allocated budget on the G20 Summit, calling it "misleading." An X post by the government's Press Information Bureau (PIB) fact-check team dismissed Gokhale's claims, stating the expenditure was primarily for "permanent asset creation" and infrastructure development, not just for hosting the summit. Notably, the summit concluded on Sunday, and India handed over the rotational G20 Presidency to Brazil.

Why does this story matter?

Gokhale, the TMC's national spokesperson, alleged on Monday the allocated budget for hosting the G20 Summit was Rs. 990 crore. However, the government spent over Rs. 4,100 crore, making it 300% over the budget, he added. He claimed the extra expenditure was for "Modi's self-advertisement" for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Thus, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should be made to pay the extra Rs. 3,110. The Congress also accused the BJP of using public money to shine their image.

Here's what PIB fact-check team posted

Bharat Mandapam built for Rs. 2,700 crore

The PIB fact-check team countered Gokhale's claims, saying the government's India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) spent the money on creating permanent assets and infrastructure that will be used in the future. To recall, the summit was held at Bharat Mandapam—reportedly India's largest exhibition hall—at the International Exhibition-Convention Centre (IECC) in Delhi's Pragati Maidan. Spanning 123 acres, it was built for Rs. 2,700 crore, News18 reported. However, the venue reportedly saw waterlogging on the summit's final day due to overnight showers.

Waterlogging managed swiftly, said PIB

