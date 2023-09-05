#BharatMataKiJai: Amitabh Bachchan's tweet ignites speculations over India's 'name change'

Amitabh Bachchan's tweet sparks controversy over Bharat versus India debate

After a 26-party Opposition bloc named their alliance INDIA in July, several BJP leaders changed "India" to "Bharat" in the bios of their social media accounts. Recently, this online discussion between "Bharat" and "India" got renewed due to a viral G20 invite. Adding to this discourse, Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan tweeted a cryptic message, leading many to believe he might be taking a stance in the debate. For those unaware of the whole political controversy, here we explain what's transpiring.

Explained: G20 dinner invite sparked name change debate

The debate around India's name change to "Bharat" began when a dinner invite for the upcoming G20 summit—to be held on Saturday (September 9)—circulated on social media. The invitation referred to the "President of Bharat" instead of the usual "President of India." Political leaders have since weighed in on the issue, with BJP leaders praising the use of Bharat and others raising objections.

Why Big B tweeted, 'Bharat mata ki jai'?

Big B took to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday and expressed, "Bharat mata ki jai (Hail mother Bharat)," and the statement was accompanied by a tricolor emoticon and a red flag emoji. The tweet quickly gained traction, receiving over 7K likes in just 30 minutes and sparking various reactions from netizens. With no other explanation for the tweet, many social media users unanimously believed that the actor was apparently making a stance on the ongoing debate.

Bachchan's tweet garnered mixed reactions

Bachchan's tweet supporting the name change garnered a variety of reactions from netizens. While some expressed support, others were confused about why he made such a statement. Many also used this opportunity to express their love for India, with one person writing, "Ye mera India (This is my India) I love my India." Meanwhile, another user jokingly expressed, "Even he [Bachchan] hates INDIA?"

Political leaders weighed in on Bharat versus India controversy

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hailed the "Republic of Bharat," while Congress leader Jairam Ramesh accused the government of attacking the "Union of States." Meanwhile, MP Shashi Tharoor also gave his two cents regarding the debate, expressing, "While there is no constitutional objection to calling India 'Bharat,' which is one of the country's two official names, I hope the government will not be so foolish as to completely dispense with India."

Bharat versus India debate: Understanding the cultural difference

The debate of Bharat versus India has deeper socio-political roots as well as cultural dimensions. While Bharat holds ancient origins, with mentions in Hindu scriptures such as Mahabharata and the Manusmriti, in contrast, the name India is derived from the Indus River. Notably, the "India" term gained prominence through Greek historians and was later adopted by the British during their colonial rule. Critics argue that India carries colonial connotations and doesn't fully represent the nation's diversity.

When UP CM proposed to amend 'India' with 'Hindustan'

To recall, in 2014, UP CM Yogi Adityanath—who was then a Member of Parliament—introduced a bill in the Lok Sabha proposing an amendment to Article 1 of the Constitution. The bill aimed to replace "India" with "Hindustan." Similarly, in 2020, the Supreme Court considered a plea filed by an individual, requesting the name change from "India" to "Bharat." The court eventually rejected the plea.

