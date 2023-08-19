Team MRF Tyres clinches 2023 European Rally Championship

Auto

Team MRF Tyres clinches 2023 European Rally Championship

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 19, 2023 | 04:26 pm 2 min read

MRF Tyres used SKODA FABIA RS, along with modified Citroen C3 and Ford Focus (Photo credit: Team MRF Tyres)

India's Team MRF Tyres has successfully defended its European Rally Championship (ERC) title in 2023, clinching the championship with two rounds to spare. The team's dominant season includes back-to-back victories by Martins Sesks and co-driver Renars Francis at Rally Poland and Rally Liepaja. This makes Sesks the only driver with two wins this season. Reigning drivers' champion Efren Llarena and co-driver Sara Fernandez also contributed to the team's success with a podium finish at Rally Islas Canarias.

A historic milestone for Team MRF Tyres

MRF Tyres' achievement marks a historic milestone as the first Indian manufacturer to win a championship in top-level rallying. Arun Mammen, vice-chairman and managing director of MRF Ltd, praised the team's talent and skill. He also emphasized the significance of their back-to-back success. Although the constructors' championship is secured, the drivers' championship remains undecided. MRF driver Sesks is currently in second place, trailing the leader, Hayden Paddon by 55 points.

How is the other MRF team faring in the championship?

The MRF Tyres Dealer Team, the second squad for the Indian tire manufacturer, also holds a strong position in the standings, ranking third overall. The team has earned podium finishes with driver Mads Ostberg and co-driver Patrik Barth, as well as stage wins for driver Andrea Mabellini and co-driver Virginia Lenzi. With the drivers' championship still up for grabs, the competition remains fierce as the season progresses into its final stage.

Share this timeline