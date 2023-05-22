Auto

Tata Altroz iCNG launched at Rs. 7.5 lakh: Check features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 22, 2023, 02:31 pm 2 min read

Tata Altroz iCNG is the first hatchback with a sunroof (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Homegrown automaker Tata Motors has launched the CNG version of its Altroz hatchback in India. It is offered in six variants and its price starts at Rs. 7.55 lakh. As for the highlights, the car has a stylish design and a tech-loaded cabin with a sunroof. It draws power from a 1.2-liter Revotron engine that puts out 77hp of power in the CNG guise.

Why does this story matter?

The Altroz iCNG introduces Tata Motors' twin-cylinder setup for CNG tanks. It is placed under the floor and frees up some boot space.

It is also the first CNG-backed hatchback to be retailed with a sunroof.

In our market, the four-wheeler takes on Toyota Glanza CNG and Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG. The car has been priced competitively and should witness decent sales.

The car is offered in 7 shades

Tata Altroz iCNG has a sculpted bonnet, a blacked-out grille, a wide air dam, and sweptback projector headlamps with LED DRLs. It is flanked by black pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, sharp body lines, and 16-inch alloy wheels. A roof-mounted antenna, wrap-around taillamps, and an 'iCNG' badge on the tailgate grace the rear. The car is offered in four mono-tone and three dual-tone color options.

It is fueled by a 1.2-liter bi-fuel engine

Tata Altroz iCNG runs on a 1.2-liter engine that makes 88hp/115Nm in petrol form and 77hp/103Nm in CNG guise. It delivers a mileage of 19.3km/kg (CNG form). Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox.

It gets an air purifier and a rear-view camera

Tata Altroz iCNG has a spacious five-seater cabin, featuring a voice-activated single-pane sunroof, a wireless charger, an air purifier, auto climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a digital instrument cluster and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, and a rear-view camera.

Tata Altroz iCNG: Pricing

In India, the Tata Altroz iCNG starts at Rs. 7.55 lakh for the base XE model and goes up to Rs. 10.55 lakh for the range-topping XZ+O (S) trim (all prices, ex-showroom).