2023 Hyundai VERNA goes official: Which variant should you book

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mar 21, 2023, 03:23 pm 3 min read

2023 Hyundai VERNA comes in 4 trims (Photo credit: Hyundai)

South Korean automaker Hyundai has launched the 2023 version of the VERNA sedan in India. It is offered in four trim levels: EX, S, SX, and SX (O). As for the highlights, the car has a refreshed design, a tech-loaded cabin, and is offered with a choice of two petrol engines. So, which variant offers the most value? Let us find out.

The 2023 iteration of the VERNA delivers better looks and more safety features when compared to its predecessor. It also promises segment-leading power figures.

All things considered, the new VERNA is a significant improvement over the outgoing model and should draw the attention of a lot of buyers.

In India, it rivals the likes of Volkswagen Virtus, Honda City, and SKODA SLAVIA.

The base EX model costs Rs. 10.9 lakh

The EX model sports projector headlights, a black chromed parametric radiator grille, a sloping roofline, and body-colored mirrors and door handles. It has a dual-tone black and beige cabin with manual AC, USB chargers, ABS, EBD, and multiple airbags. It draws power from a 1.5-liter MPi petrol engine that generates 113.4hp/144Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

The S variant is priced at Rs. 11.95 lakh

The S trim offers projector headlamps, a Horizon LED positioning lamp, a radiator grille, a shark-fin antenna, a sloping roofline, and 15-inch alloy wheels. Inside, there is a height-adjustable driver's seat, auto climate control, cruise control, rear AC vents, a digital instrument cluster, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ESC, TPMS, and multiple airbags. It gets the same engine option as the EX.

The SX version starts at Rs. 12.98 lakh

The SX gets LED headlamps with DRLs, connected LED taillights, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 16-inch diamond-cut/blacked-out wheels. A leather-wrapped 2-spoke steering wheel, ambient lighting, electric sunroof, air purifier, an infotainment panel, and multiple airbags are offered inside. It runs on a 1.5-liter MPi petrol engine and a 1.5-liter Turbo GDi petrol unit (158hp/253Nm). A 6-speed manual, an IVT, and a 7-speed DCT gearbox are offered.

The SX (O) trim begins at Rs. 14.66 lakh

In addition to the features of the SX, the SX (O) comes with red-colored front brake calipers, leather seat upholstery, front ventilated seats, and a luggage net. It is also offered with an ADAS suite for the passengers' safety. It includes Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist, and Leading Vehicle Departure Alert, among others. The engine choices remain unchanged.