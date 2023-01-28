Auto

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Xtra Edition, with stylish looks, revealed

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 28, 2023

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Xtra Edition gets sweptback halogen headlights. Representative image (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki has revealed the special Xtra Edition of its most popular hatchback, the Alto K10. The car receives cosmetic updates over the regular model, both on the outside and inside. The four-wheeler features contrast-colored Paprika Orange highlights on the skid plates, ORVMs, and roof-mounted spoiler to differentiate it from the standard K10. It draws power from a 1.0-liter, K-series engine.

Why does this story matter?

The Alto is the highest-selling car for Maruti Suzuki in India. The brand has managed to sell over 43 lakh units of the popular hatchback since its arrival in 2000.

The homegrown carmaker updated the K10 variant last year with quirky styling and a capable DualJet K-series petrol engine.

The company has now unveiled the special Xtra Edition model to make it more appealing.

The hatchback flaunts a honeycomb-mesh grille and blacked-out skid plates

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Xtra Edition has a "Tall-Boy" stance and flaunts a muscular bonnet, a hexagonal honeycomb-mesh grille, sweptback halogen headlamps, blacked-out skid plates with Paprika Orange highlights, and bumper-mounted fog lamps. The hatchback is flanked by orange-colored ORVMs, body-colored door handles, and steel wheels with designer covers. Wrap-around taillights and a roof-mounted spoiler are available at the rear end.

It is offered with a 1.0-liter, K-series petrol engine

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Xtra Edition draws power from a 1.0-liter K10C, DualJet, Dual VVT, K-series petrol engine that is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The mill churns out 67hp of maximum power and 89Nm of peak torque.

The car features orange-colored trims and SmartPlay Pro infotainment panel

On the inside, the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Xtra Edition gets a spacious five-seater cabin with orange-colored trims on the door handles, minimalist dashboard design, dual-tone fabric upholstery, power windows, manual AC, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The hatchback packs a digital instrument cluster and a 7.0-inch SmartPlay Pro infotainment panel with connectivity options. The passengers' safety is ensured by dual airbags and ABS.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Xtra Edition: Pricing

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Xtra Edition will be disclosed by the automaker in the coming weeks. We expect it to carry a premium over the standard model, which starts at Rs. 3.99 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

