Mahindra Scorpio Classic gets costlier in India: Check new prices

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 28, 2023, 02:14 pm 2 min read

Mahindra Scorpio Classic rides on 17-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Homegrown automaker Mahindra has increased the prices of all variants of the Scorpio Classic in India by up to Rs. 85,000. The popular SUV is offered in two trim levels called S and S11, with two seating configurations. The price revision is likely done to counter the rising input costs. Apart from the price hike, the offroader remains completely unaltered.

Why does this story matter?

The "Scorpio" moniker made its debut in 2002 and became an iconic model for Mahindra in India from day one.

The SUV specialist launched the upmarket Scorpio-N last year, to replace the legendary SUV. However, after receiving an overwhelming response from customers, the carmaker re-introduced the old-school rugged offering as the Scorpio Classic.

It retains the overall silhouette, albeit with a few design tweaks.

The SUV sports projector headlights and 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic flaunts a muscular hood with a functional air scoop, vertical-slatted chrome grille with the 'Twin Peaks' logo, projector headlights with eyebrow-like DRLs, bumper-mounted fog lights, and a wide air dam. The SUV is flanked on the sides by roof rails, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Vertically-stacked taillights and a roof-mounted spoiler are available at the rear.

It is backed by a 130hp, 2.2-liter diesel engine

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic draws power from a 2.2-liter, four-cylinder, "mHawk" diesel engine that churns out a maximum power of 130hp and a peak torque of 300Nm. The transmission duties on the SUV are taken care of by a 6-speed manual gearbox.

It features a dual-tone dashboard and a 9.0-inch infotainment panel

On the inside, the Mahindra Scorpio Classic has a spacious seven/nine-seater cabin with a minimalist dual-tone dashboard, premium fabric upholstery, a height-adjustable driver's seat, ambient lighting, cruise control, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a semi-digital instrument cluster and a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with connectivity options. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ABS.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic: Pricing

After the newest price revision, the Mahindra Scorpio Classic now starts at Rs. 12.64 lakh for the base nine-seater S variant and goes up to Rs. 16.14 lakh for the range-topping seven-seater S11 trim level (all prices, ex-showroom) in India.