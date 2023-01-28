Auto

Maserati MC20 Cielo v/s Ferrari Portofino M: Which is better?

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 28, 2023

Both supercars flaunt all-LED lighting setup

Maserati has opened the order books for its newest offering, the MC20 Cielo, in India. The Italian automaker announced the same via its official social media handles. The open-top sports car goes against an established rival, the Portofino M, from its compatriot Ferrari for the champion's crown in the high-end performance car segment. Which one is a better buy? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

Luxury and sports carmaker Maserati introduced the much-awaited convertible version of the MC20 in May last year.

Called the MC20 Cielo, the roadster looks striking, especially with its retractable "smart glass" roof made using Polymer-Dispersed Liquid Crystal (PDLC) material that allows users to adjust the darkness of the panel.

However, the newcomer has to face tough competition from Ferrari's open-top model, the Portofino M.

Ferrari Portofino M looks visually appealing with flowing body lines

Maserati MC20 Cielo flaunts a sculpted hood, a black grille with the trident logo, a prominent splitter, swept-back LED headlights, a retractable glass roof, butterfly doors, 20-inch wheels, and wrap-around LED taillights. Ferrari Portofino M sports a long and muscular hood, a large multi-slat grille, boomerang-shaped headlamps with DRLs, flared wheel arches, flowing belt lines, designer alloy wheels, and circular LED taillights.

Maserati MC20 Cielo packs a more powerful engine

The Maserati MC20 Cielo draws power from a 3.0-liter, Nettuno V6 engine that generates a maximum power of 621hp and 730Nm of peak torque. The Ferrari Portofino M is powered by a 3.9-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 engine with a Variable Boost Management function. The mill develops 612hp of power and a peak torque of 760Nm. Both mills are mated to an 8-speed DCT gearbox.

Both supercars feature racing-style bucket seats and Alcantara upholstery

The Maserati MC20 Cielo gets a sporty two-seater cabin with ice-colored Alcantara and leather upholstery, carbon fiber trims on the dashboard, automatic climate control, paddle shifters, a Sonus faber sound system, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. The Ferrari Portofino M features a luxurious dual-tone two-seater cabin, a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel, a digital instrument console, and circular AC vents with chrome surround.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the Ferrari Portofino M bears a price tag of Rs. 3.5 crore, while we expect the Maserati MC20 Cielo to carry a price tag of around Rs. 3.65 crore (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Ferrari Portofino M makes more sense as it looks great, has a capable turbocharged engine, more brand value, and a better value-for-money proposition.