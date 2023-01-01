Auto

MATE SUV debuts as a customizable electric cargo bike

Denmark-based EV maker MATE has taken the wraps off its newest offering, the SUV cargo bike. The brand claims that the new cargo e-bike is a genuine alternative to a car for shorter distances. It is designed to offer a more sustainable option for an estimated 60% of city commutes of less than 8km. It draws power from a 250W, mid-drive electric motor.

Why does this story matter?

Electrification has become the need of the hour, with an ever-rising cost of petrol and diesel, along with the increase in pollution levels in cities around the world.

While the charging infrastructure is still in a developing stage, alternative solutions such as pedal-powered e-bikes are becoming increasingly popular. They are preferred by young professionals who have short daily commutes.

The cargo bike has a large, customizable storage area

MATE SUV has a typical silhouette of a three-wheeled cargo bike and flaunts a large, customizable storage area of 210-liter at the front, a sleek LED lightbar that doubles as a headlight, and a wide handlebar. It offers a recycled aluminum frame, a height-adjustable rider seat, and rounded fenders on all wheels for added protection. It also features red-colored LED strips for added visibility.

It promises a range of up to 100km

The MATE SUV is backed by a 250W, mid-drive electric motor that is paired with a battery pack and a torque sensor. The setup generates 90Nm of peak torque. The e-bike promises a range of up to 100km on a single charge.

The e-bike is equipped with disc brakes on all wheels

For the safety of the rider, the MATE SUV comes equipped with disc brakes on all three wheels for better stopping power even with a full load in the cargo bay. The suspension duties on the e-bike are taken care of by a leaf-spring-type unit on the front end. It also features shock-absorbing materials in the storage bay for added protection.

MATE SUV: Pricing

Designed to replace compact city-based EVs, the MATE SUV will set you back by €6,499 (approximately Rs. 5.76 lakh) in the European region. Interested buyers can now reserve the e-bike via the brand's website for just €49 (around Rs. 4,350).