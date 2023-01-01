Auto

Prior to debut, 2023 Mercedes-Benz E-Class sedan spotted testing

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 01, 2023, 04:14 pm 2 min read

2023 Mercedes-Benz E-Class will ride on designer alloy wheels. Representative image (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

German carmaker Mercedes-Benz was spotted testing the upcoming E-Class. The premium sedan was seen doing test runs on public roads in Germany, albeit in a partially camouflaged avatar. The spy shots of the new-generation four-wheeler show clear changes to its side profile. It will also feature a redesigned front fascia. The sixth-generation iteration of the car will likely arrive by late 2023.

Why does this story matter?

The E-Class has been one of the most iconic models for Mercedes-Benz, ever since its debut in 1993.

The carmaker plans to commemorate 30 years of its popular model by launching its sixth generation version globally this year.

It will flaunt design elements from the brand's flagship, the S-Class, and will go up against the likes of the BMW 5 Series and Audi A6.

The sedan will flaunt alloy rims and all-LED lighting setup

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz E-Class will flaunt a long and muscular bonnet, a chromed grille with a large three-pointed star logo, LED headlights with DRLs, and wide air dams. The sedan will be flanked on the sides by ORVMs, chromed window lining, flared wheel arches, and redesigned alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillamps and a revised bumper will be available on the rear end.

It will be offered with multiple engine options

The details regarding the powertrains of the E-Class are yet to be disclosed by Mercedes-Benz. We expect the sedan to be offered with a 2.0-liter petrol engine that produces 194.4hp/320Nm, a 2.0-liter diesel mill that makes 191.7hp/400Nm, and a 3.0-liter diesel motor that generates 281.6hp/600Nm.

The car will feature multi-color ambient lighting and panoramic sunroof

The interiors of the upcoming Mercedes-Benz E-Class are under wraps. However, we expect the sedan to feature a premium five-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard, leather upholstery, automatic climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel, a panoramic sunroof, multi-color ambient lighting, a digital instrument cluster, and an MBUX infotainment panel from the new C-Class. Passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

How much will it cost?

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the new-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class will be disclosed by the carmaker during its launch event. We expect the sedan to carry a premium over the outgoing model which starts at Rs. 72.5 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.