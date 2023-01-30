Auto

Hero Xoom launched in India at Rs. 68,600: Check features

Hero Xoom comes in 3 variants (Photo credit: Hero MotoCorp)

Hero MotoCorp has launched its Xoom scooter in India. It is available in three variants: LX, VX, and ZX, and the prices begin at Rs. 68,599. As for the highlights, the vehicle has a sporty design and offers a long list of features, including Bluetooth connectivity. It draws power from a 110.9cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 8.1hp.

Why does this story matter?

The Hero Xoom offers the perfect combination of good looks and performance. It is the only scooter in the 110cc segment in India to offer cornering lights. They work only when the vehicle is in motion.

The vehicle has been priced competitively and should attract a lot of buyers on our shores. Here, it rivals the Honda Dio and TVS Jupiter.

The scooter has 12-inch wheels and full-LED lighting setup

Hero Xoom has a headlight-mounted front apron, bulb indicators, a flat footboard, a single-piece seat, and blacked-out mirrors. The scooter packs an all-LED lighting setup, a USB charger, and a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity. It rides on 12-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The vehicle can store 5.2 liters of fuel and tips the scales at 109kg (108kg for LX and VX trims).

It is fueled by an 8hp, 111cc engine

Hero Xoom draws power from a 110.9cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with start/stop technology. The mill generates a maximum power of 8.1hp and a peak torque of 8.7Nm. It comes linked to an automatic gearbox.

The scooter gets a front disc brake

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Hero Xoom is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel, a drum brake on the rear, and CBS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Hero Xoom: Pricing and availability

In India, the LX variant of the Hero Xoom costs Rs. 68,599, the VX trim is priced at Rs. 71,799, and the ZX model sports a price figure of Rs. 76,699 (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). Bookings will start on February 1.