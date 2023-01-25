Auto

Limited-run 2024 BMW M3 CS goes official with sporty looks

Limited-run 2024 BMW M3 CS goes official with sporty looks

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 25, 2023, 10:40 am 2 min read

2024 BMW M3 CS flaunts yellow-colored DRLs (Photo credit: BMW)

BMW has taken the wraps off the performance-oriented 2024 M3 CS model with a staggering starting price of $118,700 (approximately Rs. 96.78 lakh). The Bavarian carmaker is planning to produce just 1,000 units of the super saloon for the entire world, with manufacturing expected to commence in March. It will be offered with a special Signal Green paint scheme.

Why does this story matter?

One of the top carmakers from Germany, BMW has a history of making special editions of its existing vehicles via the M Performance division.

Based on the current-generation 3 Series, 2024 M3 CS features Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) components, a forged lightweight crankshaft, and cylinder heads with 3D-printed cores. They help reduce kerb weight while facilitating efficient power delivery.

The sedan flaunts forged alloy wheels and large kidney grille

The 2024 BMW M3 CS retains the silhouette of the regular sedan model and flaunts a long and sculpted bonnet, a large kidney grille, wide air dams, a front air splitter, a sloping roofline, and LED headlights with yellow-colored DRLs. It is flanked by lightweight forged M alloy wheels with an exclusive V-spoke design. Wrap-around LED taillights and a diffuser grace the rear end.

It is backed by a 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged engine

The BMW M3 CS draws power from a 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, inline-six engine that develops a maximum power of 543hp and 650Nm of peak torque. The mill is mated to an 8-speed M Steptronic gearbox with an Active M Differential, and xDrive all-wheel-drive system.

It features M Carbon bucket seats and Merino leather upholstery

On the inside, the 2024 BMW M3 CS gets a sporty yet luxurious five-seater cabin and features a minimalist dashboard with carbon fiber trims, Merino leather upholstery, M Carbon bucket seats, an Anthracite-colored headliner, and M Alcantara steering wheel with CFRP paddle shifters. It packs a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment console. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags.

2024 BMW M3 CS: Pricing

In the US market, the 2024 BMW M3 CS can be yours with a starting price tag of $118,700 (approximately Rs. 96.78 lakh) excluding the $995 destination and handling fees. The production of the performance-oriented sedan is expected to start in March.