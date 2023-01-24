Auto

Maruti-Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder recalled once again

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jan 24, 2023, 05:16 pm 2 min read

Over 15,000 combined units of the 2 cars have been recalled (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki and Toyota have recalled 11,177 units of Grand Vitara and 4,026 units of Urban Cruiser Hyryder models, respectively in India. All affected units were manufactured between August 8 and November 15, 2022. They might have defective rear seatbelt mounting brackets, that could loosen over time and affect their functionality. The companies claim that no failures of the affected part have been reported.

Why does this story matter?

This is the third recall for the two SUVs here. The first one was in December 2022 due to faulty seatbelts, while the second one was early this month over a suspected defect in the airbag controller. This raises questions about the vehicles' reliability.

As always, this time too, vehicle owners should head to company workshops for inspection and free replacement of faulty parts.

Both the cars have 17-inch alloy wheels

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has a sculpted hood, a chrome-surrounded grille, bumper-mounted LED headlamps with split-type DRLs, roof rails, and 17-inch alloy wheels. It also sports connected LED taillights and a shark-fin antenna. The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder looks identical to Grand Vitara with 17-inch alloy rims, a lengthy bonnet, roof rails, sleek LED headlights, a chrome-finished grille, and wrap-around LED taillamps.

Five seats and six airbags are offered inside

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara gets five seats, a wireless charger, a panoramic sunroof, a head-up display, and six airbags. It packs a semi-digital instrument cluster and a 9.0-inch infotainment panel. Meanwhile, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder packs ventilated seats, a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, USB chargers, and a head-up display. Six airbags ensure the safety of the passengers.

Multiple powertrain options are offered

The Grand Vitara runs on a 1.5-liter strong-hybrid petrol setup (115hp/141Nm) and a 1.5-liter, K-series mild-hybrid petrol unit (103hp/117Nm). In comparison, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder gets a 1.5-liter K-series petrol mill with a mild-hybrid system (100hp/135Nm). A 1.5-liter TNGA engine (91hp/122Nm) mated to an electric motor (79hp/141Nm) is also available. A 5-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, and an eCVT gearbox handle transmission duties.

How much do they cost?

In India, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara starts at Rs. 10.45 lakh and goes up to Rs. 19.65 lakh. Meanwhile, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder falls in the price bracket of Rs. 10.48-18.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).