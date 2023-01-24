Auto

Nissan Kicks 327 Edition is a 'sneaker on wheels'

Nissan Kicks 327 Edition is backed by a hybrid powertrain (Photo credit: Nissan)

Japanese automaker Nissan has unveiled the Kicks 327 Edition crossover in its home country. It will be on display till February 28. Inspired by the New Balance 327 sneakers, the vehicle flaunts a shoe-like design replete with laces and special decals. Under the hood, the car draws fuel from a hybrid powertrain that generates a maximum power of 212hp.

Why does this story matter?

Collaboration between auto brands and other companies is not uncommon. We often get to see vehicle-inspired smartphones and watches.

Now, Nissan has turned the formula on its head by introducing a stylish sneaker-inspired car, which is bound to turn heads wherever it goes.

Sadly, we will notx be able to see this special crossover in the Indian market.

The car comes with a 'white sole' and 'laces'

Nissan Kicks 327 Edition has a blacked-out grille, swept-back headlights, multi-spoke wheels, and wrap-around taillamps. The car flaunts a 'Nissan Kicks 327 Edition' branding on the left side and a 'New Balance' logo on the right. Its paintwork resembles the suede fabric and white sole of the 327 sneakers. As for the roof, there is a 'tongue and collar,' in addition to white laces.

It is backed by a hybrid powertrain

Nissan Kicks 327 Edition is basically the Kicks e-Power 4WD with a special livery. The car runs on a 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine (78hp/103Nm) linked to an electric motor (134hp/280Nm) and a 2.06kWh battery pack. The setup is mated to an electric all-wheel drive system.

The four-wheeler might get a flat-bottom steering wheel

The interiors of the Nissan Kicks 327 Edition have not been shown. However, the vehicle is expected to get a spacious cabin with a flat-bottom steering wheel, circular AC vents, and dual-tone upholstery. It might house a semi-digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system. A Forward Collision Warning system and multiple airbags should ensure the safety of the passengers.

Nissan Kicks 327 Edition: Availability

The Nissan Kicks 327 Edition will be showcased at Nissan Crossing in Japan and its pricing details are unavailable. However, the Kicks e-Power 4WD carries a starting price of 3,061,300 Yen (around Rs. 19.2 lakh) in the country.