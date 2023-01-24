Auto

Honda City (facelift) to debut in India by March

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jan 24, 2023, 03:00 pm 2 min read

2023 Honda City will get only petrol engines (Photo credit: Honda)

Japanese automaker Honda will launch the facelifted version of its fifth-generation City sedan in India by March 2023. The car will get a variant rejig and shall undergo cosmetic changes. A spacious cabin with several tech-based features will also be offered. The diesel engine will be discontinued, and the four-wheeler will be available with a choice of petrol and petrol-hybrid powertrains.

Why does this story matter?

The fifth-generation Honda City is about to receive its first update since its launch in India in 2020.

Cosmetic upgrades aside, the petrol-hybrid powertrain will now be offered in multiple trims as opposed to the outgoing model.

In our market, the sedan will continue to go against rivals such as Hyundai VERNA, SKODA SLAVIA, Volkswagen Virtus, and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

The car will have tweaked bumpers and refreshed wheels

The 2023 Honda City will have a sloping roofline, a sculpted bonnet, a sleek grille, a wide air dam, a revised bumper, and LED headlamps with DRLs. It will be flanked by black B-pillars, ORVMs, and redesigned alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a raked windscreen, and wrap-around LED taillights will be available on the rear end.

Multiple powertrain options will be offered

The Honda City (facelift) will run on a 121hp, 1.5-liter petrol engine and a 126hp, 1.5-liter petrol-hybrid powertrain. Transmission duties on the car will be taken care of by a 5-speed manual, a CVT, or an e-CVT gearbox.

The sedan will get ventilated seats and 6 airbags

The new Honda City should have a five-seater cabin with a wireless charger, ventilated seats, auto climate control, rear AC vents, and cruise control. It should pack an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The safety of the passengers will be ensured by six airbags, ABS, EBD, crash sensors, and a rear-view camera.

2023 Honda City: Pricing and availability

Honda will disclose the pricing and availability information of the 2023 City in India during its launch event. The car is likely to cost more than the current model which begins at Rs. 11.87 lakh (ex-showroom).