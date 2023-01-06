Auto

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara S-CNG launched at Rs. 12.85 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara S-CNG flaunts silvered skid plates (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Homegrown carmaker Maruti Suzuki has launched an all-new S-CNG version of its flagship SUV, the Grand Vitara in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 12.85 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on Toyota's Urban Cruiser Hyryder, the CNG-powered SUV is available in two variants: Delta and Zeta. The company claims a fuel efficiency figure of 26.6km/kg for the premium mid-size SUV.

Why does this story matter?

With the rising demand for SUV body style in India, the rugged vehicle category has now surpassed hatchbacks in terms of overall sales.

To benefit from the ongoing trend, India's largest automaker Maruti Suzuki introduced the Grand Vitara as its flagship offering on our shores in July last year.

To further increase its popularity, the brand is now offering a CNG-powered variant.

The SUV sports all-LED lighting setup and 17-inch alloy wheels

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara S-CNG retains the overall design of the petrol-powered version and sports a muscular clamshell bonnet, bumper-mounted LED headlamps with DRLs, a chrome-surrounded grille, silvered skid plates, and a wide air dam. The SUV is flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and a shark-fin antenna are available at the rear end.

It is backed by a 1.5-liter, bi-fuel engine

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara S-CNG draws power from a 1.5-liter, DualJet, K-series (K15C), inline-four bi-fuel engine that churns out 103hp/136Nm in petrol mode and 86.6hp/121.5Nm in CNG mode. The mill is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

The car features a SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system

On the inside, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara S-CNG has a spacious five-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, a head-up display, connected car functions, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV packs a 9.0-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment panel with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags, ABS, and EBD.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara S-CNG: Pricing

In India, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara S-CNG will set you back by Rs. 12.85 lakh for the Delta trim level and Rs. 14.84 lakh for the Zeta model (all prices, ex-showroom). The flagship SUV can be booked online or via the brand's dealerships.