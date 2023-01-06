Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara S-CNG launched at Rs. 12.85 lakh
Homegrown carmaker Maruti Suzuki has launched an all-new S-CNG version of its flagship SUV, the Grand Vitara in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 12.85 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on Toyota's Urban Cruiser Hyryder, the CNG-powered SUV is available in two variants: Delta and Zeta. The company claims a fuel efficiency figure of 26.6km/kg for the premium mid-size SUV.
Why does this story matter?
- With the rising demand for SUV body style in India, the rugged vehicle category has now surpassed hatchbacks in terms of overall sales.
- To benefit from the ongoing trend, India's largest automaker Maruti Suzuki introduced the Grand Vitara as its flagship offering on our shores in July last year.
- To further increase its popularity, the brand is now offering a CNG-powered variant.
The SUV sports all-LED lighting setup and 17-inch alloy wheels
The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara S-CNG retains the overall design of the petrol-powered version and sports a muscular clamshell bonnet, bumper-mounted LED headlamps with DRLs, a chrome-surrounded grille, silvered skid plates, and a wide air dam. The SUV is flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and a shark-fin antenna are available at the rear end.
It is backed by a 1.5-liter, bi-fuel engine
The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara S-CNG draws power from a 1.5-liter, DualJet, K-series (K15C), inline-four bi-fuel engine that churns out 103hp/136Nm in petrol mode and 86.6hp/121.5Nm in CNG mode. The mill is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.
The car features a SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system
On the inside, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara S-CNG has a spacious five-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, a head-up display, connected car functions, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV packs a 9.0-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment panel with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags, ABS, and EBD.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara S-CNG: Pricing
In India, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara S-CNG will set you back by Rs. 12.85 lakh for the Delta trim level and Rs. 14.84 lakh for the Zeta model (all prices, ex-showroom). The flagship SUV can be booked online or via the brand's dealerships.