Peugeot Inception concept breaks cover with new-generation i-Cockpit: Check design

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 06, 2023, 10:41 am 2 min read

Peugeot Inception concept features a glass roof (Photo credit: Peugeot)

French marque Peugeot has taken the wraps off the Inception concept vehicle at CES 2023 in Las Vegas. The concept EV is capable of adding up to 150km of range in just five minutes, with its fast induction charging system. It also features the brand's new-generation i-Cockpit with a Hypersquare steer-by-wire control system that uses a rectangular steering wheel inspired by video games.

Why does this story matter?

With almost every automaker shifting its focus toward a greener future, Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) segment has become the fastest-growing in the automotive industry.

Stellantis group-owned Peugeot is now planning to enter the premium electric sedan category by showcasing the Inception concept car as the base for its upcoming offerings.

The concept EV is based on the brand's STLA Large platform.

The sedan flaunts a sloping roofline and all-LED lighting setup

The Peugeot Inception concept EV follows the brand's futuristic design philosophy and flaunts a long and sculpted bonnet, a closed-off grille with a full-width DRL, vertical LED headlights, a sloping roofline, and an aggressive air splitter. On the sides, the sedan is flanked by cameras in place of ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and designer wheels. Vertical LED taillights are available at the rear end.

It promises a range of up to 800km

The Peugeot Inception concept EV is backed by a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup that is paired with a large 100kWh battery pack that uses 800V technology. The setup generates 680hp. The EV promises a range of up to 800km on a single charge.

It features a glass roof and a new-generation i-Cockpit

On the inside, the Peugeot Inception concept EV has a spacious four-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard design, unique reclining-style seats, a new-generation i-Cockpit with its new Hypersquare steer-by-wire control system, and glass panels for the roof, windows, and windscreen with a metal oxide treatment used by NASA for astronaut's helmet visor. Passengers' safety should be insured by Level 3 or 4 autonomous driving.

How much will it cost?

As of now, the Peugeot Inception is in an early concept stage with the final production version planned for 2025 by the automaker. The brand has plans to launch five EVs in the next two years.