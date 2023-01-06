Auto

MBP C1002V cruiser motorcycle to arrive at Auto Expo 2023

MBP C1002V cruiser motorcycle to arrive at Auto Expo 2023

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 06, 2023, 12:05 am 2 min read

MBP C1002V rides on designer 18-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: MBP)

Keeway-owned bikemaker Moto Bologna Passione or MBP is all set to enter the Indian market soon. The brand has now teased its Harley-Davidson-rivaling cruiser motorcycle, the C1002V on the invites sent for the upcoming Auto Expo. The Italian marque will arrive on our shore under Adishwar Auto Ride India (AARI). Along with the cruiser, the automaker also plans to reveal the M502N streetfighter model.

Why does this story matter?

With the Indian motorcycle industry growing rapidly in the last few years, many global bikemakers have set their eyes on our market.

Adishwar Auto Ride India alone has been responsible for bringing brands such as Benelli, Moto Morini, Keeway, QJ Motor, and Zontes.

The company is now bringing in another heritage automaker, MBP, on our shores to cater to the auto enthusiasts here.

The cruiser motorcycle flaunts a teardrop-shaped tank and alloy wheels

The MBP C1002V has a typical cruiser motorcycle silhouette and flaunts a large 22-liter teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a round LED headlamp unit, a wide handlebar, circular mirrors, split-type seats, dual exhausts, and a neatly-chopped tail section with sleek LED taillamp. The bike packs a 5.0-inch full-color TFT instrument cluster and rides on 18-inch designer alloy wheels. The cruiser tips the scales at 262kg.

It is powered by a 997cc, V-twin engine

The MBP C1002V is backed by a potent 997cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, V-twin engine that is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a belt-drive system. The mill churns out a maximum power of 93.8hp at 7,600rpm and a peak torque of 102Nm at 6,500rpm.

The bike is equipped with disc brakes on both wheels

For the safety of the rider, the MBP C1002V comes equipped with J.JUAN disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel Bosch ABS to improve the overall braking performance. The suspension duties on the cruiser are taken care of by KYB inverted forks on the front side and a preload-adjustable KYB Pro-Link mono-shock unit on the rear end.

How much will it cost?

In India, the details regarding the pricing and availability of the MBP C1002V will be announced by the bikemaker during its launch event at the Auto Expo. We expect the liter-class cruiser motorcycle to be priced at around Rs. 12 lakh (ex-showroom).