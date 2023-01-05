Hyundai to showcase IONIQ 6 and NEXO at Auto Expo
Hyundai plans to steal the spotlight at the upcoming Auto Expo by launching the IONIQ 5 as well as showcasing the capable IONIQ 6 and NEXO models in India. Awarded the title of "World Car of the Year" for 2022, the IONIQ 5 features a head-turning design and a futuristic cabin. It will be locally assembled at the company's Chennai facility.
Why does this story matter?
- As demand for BEVs (Battery Electric Vehicles) is on the rise, almost every carmaker is expanding their line-up with greener alternatives.
- Hyundai is planning to showcase its prowess with both all-electric offerings and hydrogen-powered ones by launching the IONIQ 5 and displaying the IONIQ 6 and NEXO models on our shores.
- The brand also plans to gauge the response the hydrogen-powered NEXO generates.
Hyundai IONIQ 5 promises a range of up to 481km
The Hyundai IONIQ 5 will arrive via the CKD (completely knocked down) route. The EV features a retro-inspired design and gets squared-out LED headlights and pixilated LED taillights. Inside, the five-seater has 8-way power-adjustable front seats, eco-processed leather upholstery, and dual 12.3-inch screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment panel. Globally, it gets an electric motor and two battery pack options: 58kWh and 72.6kWh.
Hyundai IONIQ 6 is nicknamed the 'electrified streamliner'
The Hyundai IONIQ 6 is called the 'electrified streamliner.' The sedan flaunts a sloping roofline, an arched beltline, cameras in place of ORVMs, and an all-LED lighting setup. On the inside, it gets 64-color ambient lighting, a head-up display, two 12.3-inch screens, seven airbags, and ADAS functions. It is offered with single or dual-motor setup linked to either a 53kWh or 77.4kWh battery pack.
Hyundai NEXO is a capable, future-ready hydrogen-powered vehicle
The Hyundai NEXO is the brand's first hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicle. The crossover sports bumper-mounted LED headlamp, flush-fitted door handles, roof rails, and wrap-around LED taillight. The spacious five-seater cabin features a dual-tone dashboard, an air purifier, a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, and ADAS functions with the SmartSense suite. It draws power from a 160hp/395Nm electric motor linked to a 64kWh battery pack.