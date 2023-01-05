Auto

Hyundai to showcase IONIQ 6 and NEXO at Auto Expo

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 05, 2023, 05:31 pm 2 min read

Hyundai IONIQ 5 features a shark-fin antenna (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Hyundai plans to steal the spotlight at the upcoming Auto Expo by launching the IONIQ 5 as well as showcasing the capable IONIQ 6 and NEXO models in India. Awarded the title of "World Car of the Year" for 2022, the IONIQ 5 features a head-turning design and a futuristic cabin. It will be locally assembled at the company's Chennai facility.

Why does this story matter?

As demand for BEVs (Battery Electric Vehicles) is on the rise, almost every carmaker is expanding their line-up with greener alternatives.

Hyundai is planning to showcase its prowess with both all-electric offerings and hydrogen-powered ones by launching the IONIQ 5 and displaying the IONIQ 6 and NEXO models on our shores.

The brand also plans to gauge the response the hydrogen-powered NEXO generates.

Hyundai IONIQ 5 promises a range of up to 481km

The Hyundai IONIQ 5 will arrive via the CKD (completely knocked down) route. The EV features a retro-inspired design and gets squared-out LED headlights and pixilated LED taillights. Inside, the five-seater has 8-way power-adjustable front seats, eco-processed leather upholstery, and dual 12.3-inch screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment panel. Globally, it gets an electric motor and two battery pack options: 58kWh and 72.6kWh.

Hyundai IONIQ 6 is nicknamed the 'electrified streamliner'

The Hyundai IONIQ 6 is called the 'electrified streamliner.' The sedan flaunts a sloping roofline, an arched beltline, cameras in place of ORVMs, and an all-LED lighting setup. On the inside, it gets 64-color ambient lighting, a head-up display, two 12.3-inch screens, seven airbags, and ADAS functions. It is offered with single or dual-motor setup linked to either a 53kWh or 77.4kWh battery pack.

Hyundai NEXO is a capable, future-ready hydrogen-powered vehicle

The Hyundai NEXO is the brand's first hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicle. The crossover sports bumper-mounted LED headlamp, flush-fitted door handles, roof rails, and wrap-around LED taillight. The spacious five-seater cabin features a dual-tone dashboard, an air purifier, a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, and ADAS functions with the SmartSense suite. It draws power from a 160hp/395Nm electric motor linked to a 64kWh battery pack.