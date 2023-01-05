Auto

Tata cars available with discounts worth Rs. 65,000 this month

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 05, 2023, 03:46 pm 3 min read

Tata Safari is a flagship SUV model for Tata Motors (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Homegrown carmaker Tata Motors is offering massive discounts on select cars in India this January. This move by the brand is done to improve sales as well as clear the old (MY-2022) stock of its popular offerings such as the Harrier and Safari. The concessions are in the form of exchange bonuses and cash discounts, worth up to Rs. 65,000.

Why does this story matter?

One of the top three largest automakers in the Indian market, Tata Motors is known for creating some of the safest cars on our shores, with the likes of Punch and Nexon acing the Global NCAP's crash test with a full five-star rating.

To further increase the desirability quotient of its offerings, the brand is offering attractive discounts on both old and new stock.

Tata Tiago: Price starts at Rs. 5.45 lakh

The Tata Tiago is available with discounts up to Rs. 40,000. The hatchback has sweptback headlights, a muscular bonnet, and 15-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the five-seater cabin gets automatic climate control, a digital instrument cluster, a 7.0-inch infotainment system, dual airbags, ABS, and EBD. It draws power from a 1.2-liter, three-cylinder Revotron engine available in two tunes: 85hp/113Nm (petrol) and 72hp/95Nm (CNG).

Tata Tigor: Price begins at Rs. 6.1 lakh

The Tata Tigor is offered with benefits worth Rs. 45,000 this month. The car features swept-back projector headlights, a sloping roofline, 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and wrap-around clear-type LED taillamps. It has a flat-bottomed multifunctional steering wheel, a digital instrument cluster, and a rear-view camera. The compact sedan runs on the same 1.2-liter, three-cylinder Revotron engine in two tunes: 85hp/113Nm (petrol) and 72hp/95Nm (CNG).

Tata Harrier: Price starts at Rs. 14.8 lakh

The Tata Harrier gets benefits worth Rs. 65,000 this January. The mid-size SUV flaunts projector headlights, a large black grille, and 18-inch alloy wheels. On the inside, it features ventilated seats, automatic climate control with an air purifier, multiple driving modes, an 8.8-inch infotainment console, six airbags, and electronic stability control. It is powered by a 2.0-liter Kryotec turbo-diesel engine that develops 168hp/350Nm.

Tata Safari: Price begins at Rs. 15.45 lakh

The Tata Safari is being offered with discounts of up to Rs. 65,000. The flagship SUV features bumper-mounted headlights, a chromed grille, roof rails, dual-tone alloy wheels, and wrap-around LED taillights. The spacious six/seven-seater cabin comes with leather upholstery, powered front seats, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, and multiple airbags. It is fueled by the same 2.0-liter Kryotec turbo-diesel engine that generates 168hp/350Nm.