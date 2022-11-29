Auto
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition launched: Check features
TVS Motor Company has launched the Special Edition of its Apache RTR 160 4V bike in India. It carries a price tag of Rs. 1.3 lakh. As for the highlights, the variant flaunts cosmetic changes and offers new paint options as well as segment-first features. It draws power from a 159.7cc, oil-cooled, SOHC engine that churns out a maximum power of 17.3hp.
Why does this story matter?
- The Special Edition iteration of the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V offers better looks and improved mechanicals in comparison to the standard model.
- The Apache RTR 160 4V is part of a highly competitive segment in India and draws the attention of a lot of customers.
- This new variant should further boost its sales on our shores.
The bike has an LED headlight and Bluetooth connectivity
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition has a muscular fuel tank, a single-piece seat finished in black and red, and first-in-segment adjustable brake and clutch levers. The bike packs a Bluetooth-enabled instrument console, LED headlight with LED DRL, and a 'Bullpup' exhaust. It rides on alloy rims finished red and black. The color options on offer are Matte Black Special and Pearl White.
It is fueled by a 17hp, 160cc engine
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition is backed by a 159.7cc, oil-cooled, SOHC engine that generates a maximum power of 17.3hp and a peak torque of 14.73Nm. The mill is linked to a 5-speed gearbox.
It gets 3 riding modes
The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with single-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. It also gets three riding modes: Urban, Sport, and Rain. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition: Pricing and availability
In India, the TVS Motor Company's Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition sports a price figure of Rs. 1.3 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The model is up for grabs at all authorized dealerships across the country.