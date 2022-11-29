Auto

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition launched: Check features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Nov 29, 2022, 06:36 pm

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition runs on a 159.7cc engine. Representative image (Photo credit: TVS Motor Company)

TVS Motor Company has launched the Special Edition of its Apache RTR 160 4V bike in India. It carries a price tag of Rs. 1.3 lakh. As for the highlights, the variant flaunts cosmetic changes and offers new paint options as well as segment-first features. It draws power from a 159.7cc, oil-cooled, SOHC engine that churns out a maximum power of 17.3hp.

Why does this story matter?

The Special Edition iteration of the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V offers better looks and improved mechanicals in comparison to the standard model.

The Apache RTR 160 4V is part of a highly competitive segment in India and draws the attention of a lot of customers.

This new variant should further boost its sales on our shores.

The bike has an LED headlight and Bluetooth connectivity

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition has a muscular fuel tank, a single-piece seat finished in black and red, and first-in-segment adjustable brake and clutch levers. The bike packs a Bluetooth-enabled instrument console, LED headlight with LED DRL, and a 'Bullpup' exhaust. It rides on alloy rims finished red and black. The color options on offer are Matte Black Special and Pearl White.

It is fueled by a 17hp, 160cc engine

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition is backed by a 159.7cc, oil-cooled, SOHC engine that generates a maximum power of 17.3hp and a peak torque of 14.73Nm. The mill is linked to a 5-speed gearbox.

It gets 3 riding modes

The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with single-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. It also gets three riding modes: Urban, Sport, and Rain. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition: Pricing and availability

In India, the TVS Motor Company's Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition sports a price figure of Rs. 1.3 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The model is up for grabs at all authorized dealerships across the country.