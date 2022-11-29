Auto

Tesla Model Y rams other cars in China; 2 dead

Nov 29, 2022

Elon Musk-owned Tesla's woes in China seem unlikely to end anytime soon. A black-colored Model Y was involved in an accident in Taizhou city of Zhejiang province on Monday. Two people have died. The mishap comes just two weeks after an incident with the Model 3 in Chaozhou city, which led to the loss of lives as well.

Why does this story matter?

Tesla is one of the foremost proponents of self-driving technology. However, recently its cars have come under scrutiny for possible malfunctions, that might have caused accidents.

While the brand's cars are capable of driving by themselves, drivers are always advised to pay attention, when on the roads.

In the Taizhou incident, Tesla assured authorities of cooperation and provided all the data required for investigation.

How did the mishap occur?

As per the footage from CCTV cameras, the erring Model Y raced past an intersection while the traffic lights were red. Without slowing down, it hit two other vehicles, which in turn collided with pedestrians. The Tesla's front was damaged, while one of the cars got crumpled. Two people lost their lives and three others were injured. The Tesla driver has been arrested.

Police is investigating the incident

Tesla cars are equipped with a bevy of sensors to support self-driving technology. However, the system might malfunction and lead to mishaps. In the accident involving the Model Y, authorities are not yet sure who or what was responsible. Investigations are underway. This incident will surely put a dampener on the brand's aspiration for fully-autonomous driving on public roads.

Tesla cars are prone to accidents

In China's Chaozhou city in Guangdong province, a Tesla Model 3 lost control and knocked down two bikes. Two people died, while three others were injured. Meanwhile, a Model X slammed a lawyer to death in South Korea in December 2020. The driver, who was charged with involuntary manslaughter, claimed that the brakes failed and the car sped out of control by itself.