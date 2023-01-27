Auto

Everything to know about F1 driver Carlos Sainz's custom Ferrari

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 27, 2023, 11:14 am 2 min read

Ferrari 812 Competizione has a top speed of 340km/h (Photo credit: Carlos Sainz)

Formula 1 driver Carlos Sainz Jr. has taken delivery of his custom-made Ferrari 812 Competizione. The supercar was created under the brand's Tailor Made personalization program. The Scuderia Ferrari driver unveiled his first-ever supercar from the Maranello-based carmaker in a vlog titled "Don't Blink" on YouTube. The order for the coupe was placed in December 2021 and took just over a year to complete.

Why does this story matter?

Ferrari is one of the most sought-after names in the world of supercars. The "Prancing Horse" badged carmaker is known for creating some of the most powerful V8 and V12 engines.

The company also runs a factory Formula 1 team, which is touted as the most successful team in the history of motorsport.

The team's current line-up includes Carlos Sainz Jr. and Charles Leclerc.

The custom-made coupe flaunts a special matte grey color scheme

Carlos Sainz's Ferrari 812 Competizione features a special matte grey color scheme with carbon fiber inserts on the sculpted hood, front air splitter, side skirting, and a diffuser. It rides on matte black forged alloy wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires. The supercar flaunts subtle red-colored pinstripes on the inserts and bright red-colored brake calipers to brighten the overall appearance.

It is backed by a 6.5-liter V12 engine

The Ferrari 812 Competizione draws power from a massive 6.5-liter, naturally aspirated, V12 engine with special Diamond-Like Coating (DLC) derived from Formula 1. The motor generates 830hp of maximum power and 692Nm of peak torque. The mill is mated to a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

The supercar features custom-made door sills and floor mats

The special Ferrari 812 Competizione has a sporty two-seater cabin that features an all-black dashboard with red-colored highlights, premium black-colored Alcantara upholstery on the racing-style bucket seats, four-point seat harnesses in bright red color, and a multifunctional steering wheel with paddle shifters. The coupe gets custom-made carbon fiber door sills with "Smoother Operator" written in silver and floor mats with "55" racing number branding.

How much does it cost?

The pricing details for Carlos Sainz's Ferrari 812 Competizione are not available to the general public. For reference, the standard model carries a starting price of $598,513 (approximately Rs. 4.88 crore) in the US market.