Maruti Suzuki Fronx v/s Hyundai VENUE: Which is better?

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 27, 2023, 12:05 am 3 min read

Maruti Suzuki took the wraps off an all-new coupe SUV, the Fronx, at the recently concluded Auto Expo 2023. The homegrown carmaker took the automotive world by surprise by introducing the premium offering to rival the feature-loaded Hyundai VENUE in the compact SUV category on our shores. However, does the newcomer pack enough punch to take down an established rival? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

Hyundai introduced the VENUE in India in 2019 as a premium compact SUV. It received a major overhaul with the MY-2022 update, making it more appealing with segment-first features like a two-step reclining rear seat and Home to Car (H2C) connected technology with Amazon Alexa support.

Now Maruti Suzuki plans to capture the segment back with the upmarket Fronx coupe SUV.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx looks more visually appealing

Maruti Suzuki Fronx flaunts a muscular clamshell bonnet, bumper-mounted tri-beam LED headlights, split-type DRLs, a blacked-out grille, wheel arches with black cladding, dual-tone alloy wheels, and connected LED taillights. The Hyundai VENUE sports a sculpted hood, a 'Parametric Jewel' grille, bumper-mounted projector LED headlights with DRLs, silvered skid plates, 16-inch diamond-cut wheels, and H-shaped connected LED taillights. Both cars get a shark-fin antenna.

Hyundai VENUE packs more powerful engine options

Maruti Suzuki Fronx is powered by a 1.2-liter "DualJet" petrol engine that makes 89hp/113Nm or a 1.0-liter "BoosterJet" turbo-petrol unit that develops 99hp/147Nm. Hyundai VENUE is offered with a 1.2-liter petrol engine that generates 83hp/114Nm, a 1.5-liter diesel mill that produces 100hp/240Nm, and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol unit that churns out 120hp/172Nm. Transmission duties on both SUVs are handled by a manual or automatic gearbox.

Both SUVs feature ambient lighting and leatherette upholstery

Maruti Suzuki Fronx has a dual-tone dashboard, premium leatherette upholstery, a wireless charger, a head-up display, ambient lighting, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and a floating-type 9.0-inch infotainment panel. Hyundai VENUE features a powered driver's seat, a two-step reclining rear seat, an air purifier, a digital instrument cluster, and an 8.0-inch infotainment system. Passengers' safety in both vehicles is ensured by six airbags and ABS.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the Hyundai VENUE ranges between Rs. 7.62 lakh and Rs. 12.86 lakh, while we expect the Maruti Suzuki Fronx to start at around Rs. 7 lakh mark when launched in the coming months (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Fronx makes more sense as it will offer an attractive coupe SUV design at an overall value-for-money proposition when it arrives.