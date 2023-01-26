Auto

New color schemes for JAWA 42 and Yezdi Roadster

New color schemes for JAWA 42 and Yezdi Roadster

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 26, 2023, 06:34 pm 3 min read

Yezdi Roadster gets a 334cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine (Photo credit: Yezdi)

Classic Legends has introduced two new paint schemes for the JAWA 42 and Yezdi Roadster in India. The former is now available with a Metallic Cosmic Carbon color scheme, while the latter is available with a Crimson Dual Tone paint option, previously seen on the 42 Bobber model. Apart from the addition of new colors, both cruiser motorcycles remain mechanically identical.

Why does this story matter?

While Classic Legends reintroduced the JAWA and Yezdi brands in the Indian two-wheeler market with a bang, both bikemakers failed to capture the minds of the general public.

The 42 and Roadster models received praise from critics and enthusiasts for their refined engines, but both offerings were criticized for their inferior fit and finish quality.

The two new colors may attract some potential customers.

JAWA 42 gets dual exhausts and bar-end mirrors

The JAWA 42 sits on a double-cradle frame and flaunts a sloping fuel tank, a wide handlebar with bar-end mirrors, a rounded headlight unit, a small wind deflector, a single-piece flat-type seat, split-type tubular grab rails, blacked-out alloy wheels, and lengthy dual exhausts. The motorcycle comes equipped with disc brakes on both wheels with dual-channel ABS, telescopic front forks, and twin rear shock absorbers.

It is backed by a 293cc, single-cylinder engine

The JAWA 42 is powered by a 293cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 27hp and a peak torque of 27Nm. The transmission duties on the cruiser motorcycle are handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Yezdi Roadster sports a padded pillion backrest and alloy wheels

The Yezdi Roadster has a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a round headlight unit with a blacked-out protector, a wide handlebar, rounded mirrors, a stepped-up seat with a padded pillion backrest, a round LED taillamp, multi-spoke alloy wheels, and a dual peashooter exhausts. The cruiser is equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, telescopic front forks, and twin rear shock absorbers.

It is offered with a 334cc, single-cylinder engine

The Yezdi Roadster draws power from a 334cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that is linked to a 6-speed manual gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch. The motor churns out a 29.3hp of maximum power and 29Nm of peak torque.

How much do the cruiser motorcycles cost?

In India, the JAWA 42 with the Metallic Cosmic Carbon color scheme will set you back by Rs. 1.95 lakh, while the Yezdi Roadster in the Crimson Dual Tone paint scheme can be yours at Rs. 2.03 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Both cruiser motorcycles can now be booked online or via the brand's dealerships on our shores.