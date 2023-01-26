Auto

iGowise BeiGo X4 goes official as a three-wheeled electric scooter

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 26, 2023, 04:45 pm 2 min read

iGowise BeiGo X4 promises a range of up to 150km (Photo credit: iGowise Mobility)

Bengaluru-based EV maker iGowise Mobility has launched the BeiGo X4 three-wheeled electric scooter in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 1.1 lakh (ex-showroom). The e-trike is dubbed as the 'SUV of scooters' by the homegrown start-up and features a utilitarian design with a massive 60-liter boot space under the split-type seats. It is offered with a fire-resistant LiFePO4 battery pack.

The Indian electric two-wheeler market has been growing rapidly in the past few years. Homegrown automakers such as Ather Energy, Ola Electric, TVS Motor Company, and Bajaj are currently dominating the electric scooter category with their futuristic offerings.

iGowise Mobility has now joined the electrification bandwagon with a unique three-wheeled scooter called the BeiGo X4.

It should serve as a good last-mile mobility solution.

The EV flaunts a flat footboard and circular headlamp unit

The iGowise BeiGo X4 has a unique three-wheeled design and flaunts an apron-mounted housing for the circular headlamp unit, a wide handlebar, angular mirrors, a flat footboard, a split-type seat with 60-liter under-seat storage, a flush-type tubular grab rail, and a sleek LED taillamp. The EV packs a handlebar-mounted fully-digital instrument cluster. The trike rides on a front alloy wheel and rear steel wheels.

It is backed by a Lithium-Iron-Phosphate (LiFePO4) battery pack

The iGowise BeiGo X4 draws power from a rear-wheel-mounted hub-type electric motor that is linked to a fire-resistant Lithium-Iron-Phosphate (LiFePO4) battery pack. The EV promises to deliver a range of up to 150km on a single charge.

The trike is equipped with telescopic front forks

In terms of rider safety, the iGowise BeiGo X4 comes equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheels, along with CBS. The self-balanced three-wheeled setup offers confidence to new riders. The suspension duties on the e-trike are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit at the rear end.

How much does it cost?

The three-wheeled BeiGo X4 by iGowise Mobility will set you back by Rs. 1.1 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The company is also offering a five-year/one lakh kilometer warranty for the all-electric trike on our shores. It can be booked online via the brand's website.