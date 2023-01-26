Auto

Bookings open for Mahindra XUV400 in India: Should you order?

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 26, 2023, 03:39 pm 3 min read

Mahindra XUV400 promises a range of up to 456km (Photo Credit: Mahindra)

India's SUV specialist has opened the order books for the highly-awaited XUV400 against a token amount of Rs. 21,000. The EV is offered in three variants on our shores and carries a starting price tag of Rs. 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The all-electric SUV is based on the current-generation XUV300 and features the new design philosophy used by the homegrown automaker.

While Tata Motors is touted as India's most successful and popular EV maker, Mahindra was one of the early adopters of Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) on our shores with the e2o Plus and eVerito.

The SUV maker introduced the XUV400, its first-ever EV under the Born Electric platform, in September last year.

The chic-looking e-SUV competes against the segment leader, the Tata Nexon EV.

The EV flaunts projector LED headlamps and multiple copper-finished inserts

The Mahindra XUV400 has a typical SUV silhouette and flaunts a muscular hood, a closed-off grille with copper-finished inserts, swept-back projector LED headlights, eyebrow-like LED DRLs, and a wide air dam. The EV is flanked on the sides by roof rails, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and a roof-mounted spoiler are available at the rear end.

It promises a range of up to 456km

Mahindra XUV400 draws power from a front-axle-mounted electric motor paired with either a 34.5kWh or a 39.4kWh battery pack. The setup develops 150hp/310Nm. The EV delivers 375km on the smaller battery pack and promises a range of up to 456km on the larger option.

The SUV features an electric sunroof and connected car functions

On the inside, the Mahindra XUV400 has a five-seater cabin and features an all-black dashboard with copper-colored inserts, premium upholstery, an electric sunroof, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel, and over 60 connected car functions. The EV packs a semi-digital instrument cluster and a 7.0-inch infotainment panel with connectivity options. Passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags and a rear-view camera.

Mahindra XUV400: Pricing

In India, the Mahindra XUV400 can be yours at Rs. 15.99 lakh for the base EC model and Rs. 18.99 lakh for the range-topping EL variant (all prices, ex-showroom). The e-SUV can now be booked online or via the brand's dealerships on our shores.

Should you buy the Mahindra XUV400?

The Mahindra XUV400 offers a potent electric motor with battery packs of adequate capacities, a spacious tech-forward cabin, and an overall quirky design with unique copper-colored inserts when compared to its primary rivals, the Tata Nexon EV PRIME and Nexon EV MAX. In our opinion, you should opt for the XUV400 if you are looking for a capable all-rounder in the EV segment.