Porsche showcases Vision 357 concept to commemorate 75th anniversary

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 26, 2023, 02:23 pm 2 min read

Porsche Vision 357 rides on 20-inch magnesium wheels (Photo credit: Porsche)

German marque Porsche celebrated its 75th anniversary in style by showcasing the Vision 357 concept at the Volkswagen Group's "DRIVE" event in Berlin. The concept supercar is based on the 718 Cayman GT4 RS and pays homage to the 356 No.1 Roadster model-the first car to wear the Porsche badge. The coupe features a 4.0-liter, naturally aspirated, flat-six engine.

Why does this story matter?

The 356 No.1 Roadster was designed by Ferdinand Anton Ernst Porsche, mainly known as Ferry Porsche, in 1948. The coupe became popular for its lightweight body and nimble handling characteristics and laid the foundation for the 911 range.

"The (Vision 357) concept car is an attempt to combine the past, present, and future with coherency," said Michael Mauer, vice president of Style Porsche.

The coupe flaunts 20-inch magnesium wheels with carbon fiber hubcaps

The Porsche Vision 357 is a modern interpretation of the legendary 356 model and flaunts a curvy, sleek bodywork with barely perceptible headlights and taillights, an aggressive front air splitter, and door handles that are hidden next to the windows. The coupe features an aerodynamic diffuser with dual bluish-looking titanium tailpipes. The car sports large "75" decals on the doors and the sculpted hood.

It is backed by a 4.0-liter, flat-six engine

The Porsche Vision 357 concept draws power from a potent 4.0-liter, naturally aspirated, flat-six engine from the 718 Cayman GT4 RS. The mill churns out a maximum power of 493hp and a peak torque of 450Nm. The powertrain can run on the brand's synthetic fuel.

The coupe will feature bucket-type seats and a roll cage

The interior details of the Porsche Vision 357 concept are yet to be finalized by the brand. However, we expect the coupe to get a sporty two-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard and central console, bucket-type seats with multi-point harnesses, premium upholstery, and a multifunctional steering wheel with paddle shifters. Passengers' safety should be ensured by multiple airbags and parking cameras.

How much will it cost?

As of now, the pricing of the Porsche Vision 357 is not available to the general public as the coupe is still in an early concept stage. We expect the brand to finalize the production version soon enough.