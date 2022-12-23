Auto

How Porsche is making synthetic e-fuel using water and air

How Porsche is making synthetic e-fuel using water and air

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 23, 2022, 06:09 pm 2 min read

Current-generation Porsche 911 was used to demonstrate the new e-fuel. Representative image (Photo credit: Porsche)

German supercar maker Porsche has started the production of an all-new synthetic fuel made using carbon dioxide and water. The new e-fuel is developed by Porsche-owned Highly Innovative Fuels as a green alternative to carbon-based petrol and diesel fuels. The company is producing the e-fuel at a wind-powered plant in Punta Arenas, Chile, that currently has an annual output of about 1.3 lakh liters.

Why does this story matter?

With the ever-rising pollution levels, almost every automaker across the globe is developing Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) for a sustainable future.

However, Porsche took a slightly different route by researching and developing synthetic fuel as a green alternative to the existing options.

The company believes that no modifications are required to the existing powertrains to adapt to the new e-fuel.

How is the new synthetic fuel made?

Porsche's new synthetic fuel combines carbon captured from the atmosphere with hydrogen sourced from the water to create methane, which works like petrol when it is converted into fuel (liquid form). The company also believes that the e-fuel is a viable replacement for the carbon-based one, as it has an 85% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions and requires no mechanical modification to run.

Potential of e-fuel is huge for a net carbon-neutral future

Michael Steiner, Director of research and development at Porsche said, "The potential of e-fuels is huge. There are currently more than 1.3 billion vehicles with combustion engines worldwide." "Many of these will be on the roads for decades to come, and e-fuels offer owners of existing cars a nearly carbon-neutral alternative." This development in e-fuel doesn't change the company's plan for EVs, he added.

Porsche's new e-fuel could power future Formula 1 race cars

With Formula 1 pledging to become net carbon-zero soon, Porsche's new synthetic fuel could act as a perfect solution. The brand has been investigating the implementation of e-fuel in the pinnacle of motorsport in order to preserve the performance and aural entertainment benefits of current-generation internal combustion engines while reducing the overall emission created by the use of carbon-based fossil fuels.