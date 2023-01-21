Auto

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS: A look at top features

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS flaunts all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Porsche)

Porsche is all set to debut the 718 Cayman GT4 RS in India on January 25 at the "Festival of Dreams" at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. The event will commemorate 75 years of the automaker. To note, the German brand announced the price of the coupe here in May last year. So, what are its top features? Let us have a look.

Why does this story matter?

Named after a member of the alligator family, the Cayman was introduced in 2005 as a coupe version of the third-generation roadster model, the Boxster.

Porsche revived the "718" moniker in 2016 after it replaced the naturally-aspirated, flat-six engines with the flat-four, turbocharged units.

The range-topping 718 Cayman GT4 RS is essentially a race-ready coupe that happens to be completely street-legal.

The coupe gets the Weissach Package

Primarily used by Porsche in competitive racing events, the Weissach Package is essentially a kit that uses carbon fiber components to reduce the unsprung mass of its vehicles. The 718 Cayman GT4 RS features a sculpted carbon fiber hood with NACA air intakes, CFRP (carbon fiber-reinforced plastic) vents on wheel arches, and a large carbon fiber swan-neck rear wing.

Inside, it gets Race-Tex upholstery and Bose sound system

The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS uses the highly-rated Race-Tex upholstery on the dashboard, door panels, central console, racing-type bucket seats, and multifunctional steering wheel. The coupe gets carbon fiber trims and pull-type loops in place of conventional door handles for weight reduction. The supercar also packs a premium Bose sound system along with a large touchscreen infotainment panel.

It is backed by a 4.0-liter, flat-six engine

The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS draws power from the 911 GT3 R and 911 RSR-derived 4.0-liter, flat-six, naturally-aspirated engine that churns out a maximum power of 493hp at 8,400rpm and a peak torque of 450Nm at 6,750rpm. The mill propels the lightweight supercar to a top speed of 315km/h. The coupe can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 3.4 seconds.

Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) gearbox

The Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) gearbox was designed by Porsche in the 1980s for motorsports. The term "Doppelkupplung" translates to double-clutch transmission. It features hydraulically actuated wet-clutch packs to lubricate the transmission parts and alternate power to the engine via two separate driveshafts. The transmission provides lightning-fast shift times and quick acceleration. It usually reserves the top gear to maximize the fuel-efficiency.