Harley-Davidson Nightster Special v/s Indian Scout: Which one to choose?

Jan 21, 2023

Both motorcycles feature a liter-class engine in a V-twin configuration

US-based cruiser motorcycle specialist Harley-Davidson has unveiled an all-new 2023 Nightster Special model for global markets. It gets major design and hardware upgrades over the standard model. The sporty cruiser goes up against the Scout from its compatriot and arch rival Indian Motorcycle in the liter-class category. Can the newcomer beat an established contender in a head-to-head battle? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

The cruiser motorcycle category is one of the most popular body styles, in the US and European region. The top contenders for the champion's crown are usually offerings from Harley-Davidson and Indian Motorcycle.

The newly launched Nightster Special offers much more value than the standard model with the addition of a pillion seat, cruise control, and an updated TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity.

Harley-Davidson Nightster Special looks more pleasing to the eye

Harley-Davidson Nightster Special flaunts a teardrop-shaped airbox, an under-seat 12-liter fuel tank, a round LED headlight with a black cowl, a raised handlebar, multi-spoke alloy wheels, and a TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity. Indian Scout sports a round LED headlamp, a 12.5-liter sculpted fuel tank, chopped-off rounded fenders, a wide handlebar, dual-tone alloy wheels, and a circular semi-digital instrument cluster.

Indian Scout packs a bigger and more powerful engine

Harley-Davidson Nightster Special is offered with a 975cc, liquid-cooled, "Revolution Max" V-twin engine that generates a maximum power of 90hp and a peak torque of 95Nm. Indian Scout draws power from a 1,133cc, V-twin, liquid-cooled engine that churns out 94hp of maximum power and 97Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties on both motorcycles are carried out by a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Harley-Davidson Nightster Special gets better safety equipment

In terms of rider safety, both the Harley-Davidson Nightster Special and Indian Scout are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS. The former additionally gets traction control, cruise control, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), and three riding modes. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks on the front and dual shock absorbers on the rear end.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the Indian Scout ranges between Rs. 17.52 lakh and Rs. 18.33 lakh, while the 2023 Harley-Davidson Nightster Special starts at £15,395 (approximately Rs. 15.44 lakh) in the UK. The latter will arrive in India soon. Our vote goes in favor of the Harley-Davidson Nightster Special for its better looks and expansive safety kit, which make it a value-for-money proposition.