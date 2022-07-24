Auto

These are the top SUVs below Rs. 30 lakh

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jul 24, 2022, 05:15 am 3 min read

SUVs have a go-anywhere capability

Since the start of this year, several automakers, including Mahindra, MG Motor, Hyundai, and Jeep, have launched their latest SUVs in India. These four-wheelers offer an imposing look, spacious interiors with several tech-based features, powerful powertrains, and go-anywhere capability (both on- and off-road). But which ones should you buy? Here are our top four picks below Rs. 30 lakh.

Context Why does this story matter?

Across the world, including India, the demand for hatchback and sedan body types is going down, while SUVs are becoming more popular.

This is because SUVs offer the perfect balance of good looks, creature comforts, and performance. Sensing the change in buying patterns, automakers are revealing new models in this segment regularly across a wide variety of price points.

Car #1 Mahindra Scorpio-N: Price starts at Rs. 11.99 lakh

The Mahindra Scorpio-N has LED headlights with DRLs, LED taillamps, a chromed grille, roof rails, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Inside, there are seven seats, auto climate control, a sunroof, USB chargers, six airbags, and an 8.0-inch infotainment console. It runs on a 2.0-liter mStallion turbo-petrol engine that makes 200hp/380Nm and a 2.0-liter diesel motor offered in two tunes: 130hp/300Nm and 172hp/370Nm.

Car #2 MG ZS EV: Price begins at Rs. 22 lakh

The MG ZS EV flaunts a closed front grille, roof rails, LED headlamps with DRLs, LED taillights, 17-inch alloy rims, and ORVMs. It gets a five-seater cabin with a sunroof, cruise control, USB chargers, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, and six airbags. The car is backed by an electric powertrain that generates 173.83hp/280Nm. It delivers a range of 461km per charge.

Car #3 2022 Hyundai TUCSON: Should cost around Rs. 25 lakh

The 2022 Hyundai TUCSON sports a muscular bonnet, a "Parametric" dark chrome grille with integrated DRLs, bumper-mounted LED headlamps, and 18-inch dual-tone wheels. An air purifier, ventilated front seats, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, two 10.25-inch screens, and six airbags for safety are available inside. It runs on a 2.0-liter diesel engine that generates 186hp/416Nm and a 2.0-liter, inline-four petrol mill that makes 156hp/192Nm.

Car #4 Jeep Meridian: Price begins at Rs. 29.9 lakh

The Jeep Meridian gets LED headlamps, cornering foglamps, 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, an integrated rear spoiler, and roof rails. It offers a seven-seater cabin with six airbags, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, a sunroof, ADAS, and USB chargers. It is fueled by a 2.0-liter diesel engine that generates 168hp/350Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual or a 9-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox.