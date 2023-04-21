Auto

Interior features of MG Comet explained: Cabin space to technology

Iconic British automaker MG Motor has introduced its compact city runabout, the Comet EV, in the Indian market. To recall, the radical-looking electric vehicle is already on sale in various South East Asian markets as the Wuling Air EV. The compact four-seater car showcases space optimization at its best, without compromising on modern features. Here's a quick look at the interiors of the EV.

Why does this story matter?

With metro cities getting more crowded every passing day, along with the ever-rising prices of petrol and diesel, commuting has become a challenge in recent years.

However, with the availability of good EVs such as the Tata Tiago EV and Nexon EV range, many people are switching to electric mobility solutions.

To further increase the competiton, MG Motor has introduced the Comet EV.

It has a spacious four-seater cabin, despite its compact dimensions

With the removal of oversized mechanical components such as an engine and transmission, MG Motor has been able to free up more space within the compact dimensions of the Comet EV. With a length of 2,974mm and a wheelbase of 2,010mm, the carmaker has been able to stretch the cabin space optimally, to accommodate four full-grown adults in the EV.

It features a one-touch sliding-style front passenger seat

To access the rear bench seat of the MG Comet EV, the carmaker has added a one-touch sliding-style front passenger seat. Passengers will simply need to pull a lever on the left of the seat to tumble and slide the front seat ahead. This opens up space to enter the EV with relative ease. Although, the access space is not ideal for old people.

It has a minimalist dashboard design with soft-touch materials

To make the cabin of the MG Comet EV feel upmarket, the carmaker has added soft-touch fabric-like material to the dashboard and door panels. The car gets a minimalist dashboard design with neatly integrated AC vents and a recessed shelf-like area, along with the controls for the manual AC and ORVMs. The sleek-looking dashboard also houses a 'floating-type' dual-screen setup.

The infotainment system supports smartphone connectivity

The MG Comet EV offers a massive dual 10.25-inch screen setup for the digital instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment panel. The latter likely supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay for better smartphone integration.

It gets dual airbags and three-point seatbelts for passengers' safety

Unlike the compact Kei car available in a few Asian and European markets, the MG Comet EV has not skipped on the safety kit for the passengers. The company has equipped the compact city runabout with dual airbags for the front passengers, along with four three-point seatbelts with pre-tensioners. The car also provides a few active safety features such as ABS, EBD, and TPMS.