Auto

Top features of one-off Pagani Huayra Dinamica Evo hypercar explained

Top features of one-off Pagani Huayra Dinamica Evo hypercar explained

Written by Pradnesh Naik Mar 19, 2023, 05:25 am 2 min read

Pagani Huayra Dinamica Evo gets an AMG-sourced 6.0-liter V12 engine (Photo credit: Pagani)

Legendary Italian hypercar maker Pagani has showcased the newest creation by its Grandi Complicazioni division, the Huayra Dinamica Evo. It is a one-off super roadster commissioned by an anonymous US-based customer. The bespoke model is based on the capable Huayra Roadster BC and features a brown-colored body with gold/yellow accents. The vehicle will soon be shipped to its home in the US.

Why does this story matter?

Pagani Grandi Complicazioni division is responsible for creating some of the most unique hypercars for the company's special clients.

As per Horacio Pagani, founder and CEO of Pagani Automobili, the customization studio was created to "give shape to a customer's dreams."

The newest creation from the special division is the Huayra Dinamica Evo, a bespoke roadster model created for an unknown US-based customer.

The roadster sports designer silver-colored wheels and a rear wing

On the design front, the one-off Pagani Huayra Dinamica Evo retains the silhouette of the Huayra Roadster BC model. It features a sculpted bonnet with active aero winglets, a prominent front splitter, oval-shaped projector LED headlights, a raked windscreen, ORVMs mounted on thin stalks, and designer silver-colored wheels. A large rear wing, a diffuser, quad exhaust tips, and LED taillights grace the rear.

It gets black-colored leather upholstery with contrast red stitching

The details of the bespoke Pagani Huayra Dinamica Evo's interiors are not completely revealed. The one-off hypercar retains the overall design of the Roadster BC model. It features a sporty two-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard finished with carbon fiber trims and black-colored leather upholstery with contrast red stitching. It also gets brushed metal switchgear on the central console and a wood-finished gear lever.

It may run on an AMG-sourced 6.0-liter, V12 engine

Pagani has not disclosed the technical details of the super-exclusive Huayra Dinamica Evo model. The hypercar is likely to be fueled by an AMG-sourced 6.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V12 engine that churns out a maximum power of 802hp at 5,900rpm and a peak torque of 1,050Nm between 2,000rpm and 5,500rpm. It should be mated to a 7-speed sequential gearbox for better power delivery.

How much does it cost?

Pricing details of the one-off Pagani Huayra Dinamica Evo are not revealed to the general public, as it is a bespoke model commissioned specially for an unknown US-based customer. For reference, the special Pagani Huayra Codalunga was priced at $7.4 million (roughly Rs. 61.07 crore).