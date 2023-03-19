Top features of one-off Pagani Huayra Dinamica Evo hypercar explained
Legendary Italian hypercar maker Pagani has showcased the newest creation by its Grandi Complicazioni division, the Huayra Dinamica Evo. It is a one-off super roadster commissioned by an anonymous US-based customer. The bespoke model is based on the capable Huayra Roadster BC and features a brown-colored body with gold/yellow accents. The vehicle will soon be shipped to its home in the US.
Why does this story matter?
- Pagani Grandi Complicazioni division is responsible for creating some of the most unique hypercars for the company's special clients.
- As per Horacio Pagani, founder and CEO of Pagani Automobili, the customization studio was created to "give shape to a customer's dreams."
- The newest creation from the special division is the Huayra Dinamica Evo, a bespoke roadster model created for an unknown US-based customer.
The roadster sports designer silver-colored wheels and a rear wing
On the design front, the one-off Pagani Huayra Dinamica Evo retains the silhouette of the Huayra Roadster BC model. It features a sculpted bonnet with active aero winglets, a prominent front splitter, oval-shaped projector LED headlights, a raked windscreen, ORVMs mounted on thin stalks, and designer silver-colored wheels. A large rear wing, a diffuser, quad exhaust tips, and LED taillights grace the rear.
It gets black-colored leather upholstery with contrast red stitching
The details of the bespoke Pagani Huayra Dinamica Evo's interiors are not completely revealed. The one-off hypercar retains the overall design of the Roadster BC model. It features a sporty two-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard finished with carbon fiber trims and black-colored leather upholstery with contrast red stitching. It also gets brushed metal switchgear on the central console and a wood-finished gear lever.
It may run on an AMG-sourced 6.0-liter, V12 engine
Pagani has not disclosed the technical details of the super-exclusive Huayra Dinamica Evo model. The hypercar is likely to be fueled by an AMG-sourced 6.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V12 engine that churns out a maximum power of 802hp at 5,900rpm and a peak torque of 1,050Nm between 2,000rpm and 5,500rpm. It should be mated to a 7-speed sequential gearbox for better power delivery.
How much does it cost?
Pricing details of the one-off Pagani Huayra Dinamica Evo are not revealed to the general public, as it is a bespoke model commissioned specially for an unknown US-based customer. For reference, the special Pagani Huayra Codalunga was priced at $7.4 million (roughly Rs. 61.07 crore).