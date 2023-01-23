2023 Maserati GranTurismo, with stylish looks and new features, revealed
Italian automaker Maserati has introduced the 2023 version of its GranTurismo car. It is available in two versions: Folgore (EV) and Nettuno (ICE-backed). As for the highlights, the car has a head-turning appearance and an opulent cabin with a bevy of tech-based features. It is available with a choice of V6 engines and electric powertrains. Deliveries will start later this year.
Why does this story matter?
- The 2023 Maserati GranTurismo bears a visual resemblance to its predecessor but gets new features such as Vehicle Domain Control Module (VDCM) for an improved driving experience.
- The car should draw the attention of a lot of customers globally and might also arrive in India via the completely built unit (CBU) route.
- The rivalry in the luxury car segment is bound to increase.
The car flaunts a black grille and quad exhausts
The 2023 Maserati GranTurismo has a sloping roofline, a sculpted bonnet, a blacked-out grille with Maserati badging, an air splitter, and sleek LED headlights. It is flanked by door-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and stylish rims. A shark-fin antenna, a raked windscreen, and wrap-around taillamps grace the rear end. The Nettuno variant also gets quad exhaust tips.
The vehicle gets 4 seats and a voice assistant inside
Maserati GranTurismo has a 4-seater cabin with a flat-bottom steering wheel, a dual-tone dashboard, a digital clock with interchangeable faces, and an interactive voice assistant. It houses a 12.0-inch digital instrument cluster and a pair of infotainment screens stacked one above the other. The Folgore model also gets speakers that generate a 'unique sound' (electric whirrs coupled with the roaring of a V8 engine).
Multiple powertrain options are available
Maserati GranTurismo Nettuno runs on a 3.0-liter V6 engine that makes 550hp/649.4Nm in Trofeo form and 489hp/601Nm in Modena guise. The mill is linked to an 8-speed gearbox. Meanwhile, the Folgore gets three electric motors linked to a 93kWh battery pack. The setup allows the model to sprint from 0-100km/h in 2.7 seconds and deliver a range of 451km per charge.
2023 Maserati GranTurismo: Pricing and availability
In the UK, the second-generation Maserati GranTurismo is expected to carry a starting price tag of £150,000 (around Rs. 1.5 crore). The car should be up for grabs there by the end of this year.