Auto

2023 Maserati GranTurismo, with stylish looks and new features, revealed

2023 Maserati GranTurismo, with stylish looks and new features, revealed

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jan 23, 2023, 06:17 pm 2 min read

2023 Maserati GranTurismo is available in ICE and EV forms (Photo credit: Maserati)

Italian automaker Maserati has introduced the 2023 version of its GranTurismo car. It is available in two versions: Folgore (EV) and Nettuno (ICE-backed). As for the highlights, the car has a head-turning appearance and an opulent cabin with a bevy of tech-based features. It is available with a choice of V6 engines and electric powertrains. Deliveries will start later this year.

Why does this story matter?

The 2023 Maserati GranTurismo bears a visual resemblance to its predecessor but gets new features such as Vehicle Domain Control Module (VDCM) for an improved driving experience.

The car should draw the attention of a lot of customers globally and might also arrive in India via the completely built unit (CBU) route.

The rivalry in the luxury car segment is bound to increase.

The car flaunts a black grille and quad exhausts

The 2023 Maserati GranTurismo has a sloping roofline, a sculpted bonnet, a blacked-out grille with Maserati badging, an air splitter, and sleek LED headlights. It is flanked by door-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and stylish rims. A shark-fin antenna, a raked windscreen, and wrap-around taillamps grace the rear end. The Nettuno variant also gets quad exhaust tips.

The vehicle gets 4 seats and a voice assistant inside

Maserati GranTurismo has a 4-seater cabin with a flat-bottom steering wheel, a dual-tone dashboard, a digital clock with interchangeable faces, and an interactive voice assistant. It houses a 12.0-inch digital instrument cluster and a pair of infotainment screens stacked one above the other. The Folgore model also gets speakers that generate a 'unique sound' (electric whirrs coupled with the roaring of a V8 engine).

Multiple powertrain options are available

Maserati GranTurismo Nettuno runs on a 3.0-liter V6 engine that makes 550hp/649.4Nm in Trofeo form and 489hp/601Nm in Modena guise. The mill is linked to an 8-speed gearbox. Meanwhile, the Folgore gets three electric motors linked to a 93kWh battery pack. The setup allows the model to sprint from 0-100km/h in 2.7 seconds and deliver a range of 451km per charge.

2023 Maserati GranTurismo: Pricing and availability

In the UK, the second-generation Maserati GranTurismo is expected to carry a starting price tag of £150,000 (around Rs. 1.5 crore). The car should be up for grabs there by the end of this year.