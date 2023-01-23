Auto

Honda Activa's Smart Key variant arrives at Rs. 80,537

Honda Activa's Smart Key variant arrives at Rs. 80,537

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jan 23, 2023, 03:54 pm 3 min read

Honda Activa now comes with an anti-theft facility

Honda has launched a Smart Key variant of its Activa scooter in India. It will arrive at dealerships by January-end. The two-wheeler comes with a car-like smart key that pairs with a multifunctional button onboard the vehicle to perform various functions. The riders can lock/unlock the vehicle as well as open the fuel cap or under-seat storage thanks to the multifunctional rotary knob.

Why does this story matter?

The new version of the Honda Activa delivers more safety features when compared to the standard model. However, its design, dimensions, and mechanicals remain unchanged.

Activa has been up for grabs in India since 2001 and the introduction of a new trim will surely boost its sales.

Here, the vehicle rivals the likes of the Yamaha Fascino and TVS Jupiter.

The smart key has a 'Find my vehicle' function

When the smart key is in range, you can unlock/start the scooter, open the fuel lid, and even access the boot space using the multifunctional knob. When the key goes out of range, the two-wheeler gets automatically locked. The key also has a 'Find my vehicle' button which when triggered, flashes the indicators of the scooter, allowing you to find it easily.

An H-Smart safety system is offered

The scooter comes with an advanced security system called H-Smart. It is automatically activated once the smart key is out of the vehicle's range. It is a low-cost version of the Honda Ignition Security System (HISS) seen on the brand's premium bikes like the CRF 1100L Africa Twin. Considering the rampant vehicle theft in our country, this safety system can prove to be useful.

The scooter has an LED headlight and alloy wheels

The Honda Activa with Smart Key has a stylish front apron with chrome inserts, a flat footboard, a single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, and blacked-out mirrors. The scooter packs an LED headlamp, a knob-style switch, an analog instrument cluster, and rides on blacked-out alloy wheels. It can store 5.3 liters of fuel and tips the scales at 105kg.

It runs on an 8hp, 110cc engine

The Honda Activa with Smart Key draws power from a 109.5cc, four-stroke engine that generates a maximum power of 7.74hp and a peak torque of 8.9Nm. The mill is linked to an automatic gearbox.

There are drum brakes on both the ends

In terms of safety equipment, the Honda Activa with Smart Key is equipped with drum brakes on both the front and rear wheels. It also gets a combined braking system for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a three-step adjustable spring on the rear end.

What about its pricing?

In India, the Smart Key variant of the Honda Activa costs Rs. 80,537. Meanwhile, the Standard and Deluxe variants are priced at Rs. 74,536 and Rs. 77,036, respectively (all prices, ex-showroom). Deliveries of the new model will start by January-end.