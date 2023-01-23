Auto

2023 Hyundai AURA launched at Rs. 6.3 lakh: Check features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jan 23, 2023, 02:04 pm 2 min read

2023 Hyundai AURA is offered in 4 trims (Photo credit: Hyundai)

South Korean automaker Hyundai has launched the 2023 AURA sedan in India. It is available in E, S, SX and SX(O) trims, and the prices start at Rs. 6.3 lakh. As for the highlights, the car flaunts a stylish design and gets a spacious tech-loaded cabin. It draws power from a 1.2-liter engine available in petrol and CNG guises.

The 2023 version of the Hyundai AURA gets more tech and safety features in comparison to the outgoing model. However, the vehicle remains mechanically unaltered.

The car has been priced competitively on our shores and should rack up decent sales.

In our market, it goes against rivals such as the Honda Amaze, Tata Tigor, and Maruti Suzuki Dzire.

The car has L-shaped DRLs and 15-inch wheels

The new Hyundai AURA has a sloping roofline, a sculpted bonnet, a two-part blacked-out grille with a mesh pattern, swept-back projector headlamps, and inverted L-shaped LED DRLs. It is flanked by black pillars, chromed door handles, and 15-inch alloy wheels. A spoiler and LED taillamps are available on the rear. It is up for grabs in six color options.

It makes 69hp in CNG guise

The 2023 Hyundai AURA is fueled by a 1.2-liter engine that generates 83hp/113.8Nm in petrol form and 69hp/95.2Nm in CNG guise. The mills are linked to a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

The vehicle gets a wireless charger and 6 airbags

The 2023 Hyundai AURA has a cabin with a leather-wrapped steering wheel, lighting for the footwell area, a wireless charger, and automatic climate control. It houses a 3.5-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Six airbags, ABS, EBD, ESC, and hill-hold assist ensure the safety of the passengers.

2023 Hyundai AURA: Pricing

In India, the 2023 Hyundai AURA starts at Rs. 6.3 lakh for the base petrol E model and goes up to Rs. 8.87 lakh for the range-topping CNG SX variant (all prices, ex-showroom). Bookings are now open.