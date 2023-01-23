Auto

Audi activesphere concept teased again; to arrive on January 26

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 23, 2023, 05:25 am 2 min read

Audi activesphere concept will feature multi-color ambient lighting (Photo credit: Audi)

German luxury carmaker Audi will be unveiling an all-new activesphere concept car on January 26. The brand has teased the silhouette of the vehicle for the second time since last month. The concept four-wheeler will be showcased as a part of the "Celebration of Progress" event. It will be based on the same PPE platform as the grandsphere and urbansphere models.

Why does this story matter?

One of the early promoters of high-performance electric mobility solutions, Audi introduced a long-range Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) in the form of the Q8 e-tron (formerly e-tron).

Alternatively, the brand has also been developing the 'Sphere' family of vehicles, which includes the skysphere, grandsphere, and urbansphere concepts.

Now, the company will be introducing the all-new activesphere concept.

The concept car will sport an illuminated Audi logo

The Audi activesphere will have a coupe-like sloping silhouette and will flaunt a sculpted hood, an illuminated Audi logo, a large closed-off grille, a raked windscreen, a sloping roofline, and sleek LED headlights. The concept car will be flanked by flared wheel arches and designer alloy wheels wrapped in all-terrain tires. Wrap-around LED taillights should be available at the rear end.

It will be offered with a potent electric powertrain

Audi is yet to disclose the technical details of the activesphere concept. However, we expect it to draw power from a rugged and powerful electric motor paired with a large-capacity IP-rated battery pack.

The concept EV will feature a full-length glass roof

The interiors of the upcoming Audi activesphere concept are under wraps. However, we expect the EV to get a spacious cabin with a minimalist dashboard design, premium upholstery made using sustainable materials, a full-length glass roof, multizone climate control with rear AC vents, a yoke-type steering wheel, and a large infotainment panel. Passengers' safety should likely be ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

What about its availability?

The pricing details will not be available to the general public as the Audi activesphere is still in the early concept stage. However, we expect the automaker to develop and showcase the final production avatar of the vehicle in the coming year.