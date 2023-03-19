Auto

Comparing 2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and TVS Apache RTR 160

Written by Pradnesh Naik Mar 19, 2023, 12:05 am 3 min read

Both bikes ride on 17-inch alloy wheels

Bajaj Auto has revealed the MY-2023 version of the NS160 in India with a price tag of Rs. 1.34 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated motorcycle now features inverted front forks and dual-channel ABS, along with a larger 300mm disc brake at the front. However, it will not be smooth sailing for the streetfighter this time, as it goes against the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V.

Why does this story matter?

Homegrown bikemaker Bajaj Auto essentially created the sub-200cc performance motorcycle segment in India by introducing the Pulsar range in 2001. The bikes were an instant hit among college students and young professionals.

However, TVS Motor Company later disrupted the segment with its Apache range and challenged the Pulsar motorcycles for the top spot.

The rivalry now continues with their latest 160cc offerings.

The Pulsar NS160 is more appealing with its edgy design

The Bajaj Pulsar NS160 sits on a perimeter frame and features a sculpted fuel tank, an angular headlamp unit, a wide handlebar, an under-belly exhaust, and a sleek LED taillamp. The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V has a double-cradle frame and gets a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a sharp-looking LED headlamp, a wide handlebar, a double-barrel exhaust, and a slim LED taillight.

Both bikes are equipped with a rear mono-shock suspension unit

In terms of rider safety, the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and TVS Apache RTR 160 4V come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. While the former gets dual-channel ABS, the latter features a super-moto-style single-channel ABS unit. The Pulsar has inverted front forks, while the Apache gets telescopic front forks. Both bikes feature a mono-shock unit at the rear end.

The Apache RTR 160 4V gets a more powerful engine

Bajaj Pulsar NS160 draws power from a 160.3cc oil-cooled, 4-valve, DTS-i, single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 16.9hp and a peak torque of 14.7Nm. TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is fueled by a 159.7cc, oil-cooled, 4-valve, single-cylinder motor that develops 17.4hp of maximum power and 14.73Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed gearbox on both motorcycles.

Which one should you buy?

The 2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 will set you back by Rs. 1.34 lakh, whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V can be yours between Rs. 1.23 lakh and Rs. 1.31 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) in India. We believe that Pulsar NS160 is a better choice of the two, as it offers better looks and safety equipment in comparison to its rival.